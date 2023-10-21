Sofía Vergara Spotted On Date With Orthopedic Surgeon Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce!

When Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced their divorce, he wasted no time moving on from their marriage and began dating 33-year-old actress Caitlin O’Connor. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old Modern Family star seemed to be focusing more on herself and living her best single life. But three months after their split, it appears Sofía has a new man in her life!

According to Page Six, the actress stepped out for a date night in Beverly Hills, California, Friday with a hunky orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Oh! She and her new beau were seen going to dinner near where Kim Kardashian was having her 43rd birthday party. However, the outlet reported Sofía was not on the guest list for the bash and just happened to be in the same area at the time.

The America’s Got Talent judge wore a black lace corset top, purple pants, and black pants for the outing. For his part, Justin dressed casually in a navy button-down shirt and blue jeans. See the pictures from their evening together (below):

Sofía Vergara seen on date night with orthopedic surgeon after Joe Manganiello split https://t.co/2ThWC8gU8Z pic.twitter.com/HcVgKceBYi — Page Six (@PageSix) October 21, 2023

Get it, Sofía! LOLz!

It’s unknown how she and Justin met or when they started seeing each other. However, she currently follows him on Instagram. And even though he is not an A-Lister like her ex-husband, he certainly has an impressive backstory!

Per an online bio, the doctor received an Ivy League education, completing a fellowship at Stanford University. He also has a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. The site notes that Justin is “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee.” On top of that, he reportedly invented a “revolutionary meniscus repair device” and has his own medical startup. Damn! As we said, his career is impressive!

When it comes to his personal life, Justin is no stranger to Hollywood because he was married to Grimm and The Ugly Truth actress Bree Turner for years. According to People, the former couple broke up in 2018 after a decade of marriage and two kids together. She filed for divorce at the time, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Of course, those two have this in common as Sofía split with Joe in July after seven years of marriage.

Good for Sofía for getting back out on the dating scene! What are your thoughts on this new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

