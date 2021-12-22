Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Unveils First Wig After Losing Her Hair

Kathryn Dennis is sporting a familiar look — in a much different way!

The Southern Charm star took to Instagram on Monday to debut her “very first wig,” which she bought after experiencing hair loss from stress and multiple bleaching sessions over the years.

Alongside a stunning photo that showed the 30-year-old rocking her signature auburn roots, she wrote:

“Meet my very first wig, her name is Kathryn. So here’s the deal — if you’ve been keeping up with me you know that I’ve had to deal with extreme stress over the years. Blondes have more fun (sometimes) but way more damage smh I needed my confidence back and wigs have done that for me. Finally dabbled my toes in the wig world and I’m obsessed. Y’all know me “

Looking flawless, girl!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below).

[Image via Instagram]