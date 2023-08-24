Stassi Schroeder Tells Bethenny Frankel To 'Shut Up' After 'Trying To Make' Ariana Madix Look Bad!

Stassi Schroeder is coming for Bethenny Frankel.

As Perezcious readers are all too aware, the Real Housewives of New York City star hosted Rachel Leviss on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel earlier this month. She gave the 28-year-old an opportunity to discuss the whole Scandoval situation beyond Vanderpump Rules cameras. You know, how then-Raquel and Tom Sandoval had a secret, ongoing affair behind his longtime partner Ariana Madix’s back? Yeah, that Scandoval.

Bethenny and Rachel made some bold claims throughout their three-part interview, alluding to the fact that Rachel made less annually on VPR than the 52-year-old’s own interns, and much, MUCH more, which you can read all about HERE.

However, former VPR star Stassi has now entered the chat to weigh in on the eyebrow-raising claims.

During Wednesday’s episode of her own podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the 35-year-old took issue less with the Rachel redemption and more with the way Bethenny tried to vilify Ariana. She railed:

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad. It’s like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong.”

She specifically disliked they way Bethenny questioned Ariana for still living in the same house as Tom, which the estranged couple bought together in 2019:

“She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf**ker who is refusing to leave.”

Yeah, that’s definitely not an ideal situation, but we get where Ariana is coming from. Why should she be the one to have to leave after she didn’t do anything wrong??

Stassi continued ripping into Bethenny, adding that her interview was “lazy” because she didn’t “do her research” ahead of time:

“Bethenny, shut up. This is another issue that I had. I understand Bethenny taking this interview. What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview [Rachel] — go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f**king 10 [of VPR] so that she knew everything and do her research. It was lazy. It was a lazy f**king interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

Damn! Stass is NOT here to play around!

The reality star also admitted she found it “annoying” how Bethenny “clearly” hasn’t researched the pay situation we mentioned earlier, either:

“It is kind of annoying how [Bethenny] speaks with so much authority when clearly she has not done her research about so many different things. Even just about [Rachel] and how much she got paid. I don’t know what [Rachel] got paid. I truly don’t.”

Stassi has never been one to keep quiet when she doesn’t feel something is right, and she’s definitely maintaining that duty now! What do YOU think of her comments, Perezcious readers? Is she right? Is Bethenny? Let us know in the comments down below!

