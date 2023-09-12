Taylor Swift Heads Out On The Town With A-List Friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, & More!

Taylor Swift is living her best life — with all her besties by her side!

On Monday, the superstar grabbed dinner in New York at famed Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with a whole squad of A-list friends! The group included model pals Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, as well as Hollywood power couples Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. The entire set of stars were unsurprisingly serving amazing looks, and in true Tay Tay fashion, she was giving lots of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vibes! Because the promo just never stops!

The 33-year-old songstress wore a ponytail, her signature winged eyeliner and red lip, with a light blue summer dress and white purse. She accessorized with gold jewelry and completed the look with platform denim heels. Totally ready for that October 27 release date!

The Lavender Haze singer’s bestie Blake rocked a light blue purse with her blue and yellow mini dress, continuing the theme of the evening. The actress’ hubby was in a pink shirt and white sneakers he paired with some black pants.

Gigi opted for a simple black top and matching oversized jean combo, while Cara looked effortlessly gorgeous in an olive-colored outfit and a beanie. Zoë wore a white maxi skirt and black cardigan, while her Magic Mike star beau kept it simple with a blue button-up shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. See more of the pics from the evening HERE.

