Cara Delevingne Thinks Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Is… ‘Very Different’?? DETAILS!

Cara Delevingne is giving her two cents on pal Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

We all know that the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are pretty head over heels for each other, and Travis’ best bud and teammate Patrick Mahomes recently revealed how he feels about their relationship, but what about Taylor’s friends?

While speaking with E! News at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Cara dished on how she feels about Taylor’s whirlwind romance:

“I’m so, so happy for her.”

Aww!

But that wasn’t it, though! She added that the pairing is “definitely” unlike others:

“There’s definitely something very different about them.”

We can agree there! Pretty much since they sparked romance rumors back in September, they’ve been the talk of the town! Or in their case, the talk of the whole WORLD! And the Paper Towns actress is happy for her friend:

“I’m always rooting for my girl.”

So sweet! Gigi Hadid, another staple member of Taylor’s squad also recently revealed how “over the moon” she is for the 33-year-old. We love to see the support!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do U make of the “very different” comment tho?? Could this be the BIG one?! Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Vogue/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]