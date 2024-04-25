No 'Happy Ending'?? Taylor Swift’s 'Worried' Travis Kelce Will 'Get Freaked Out' By Fame & Leave Her Heartbroken!

Taylor Swift might be super in love with her sports star beau Travis Kelce, but she is still “worried” he might walk away one day! Oh, no!

On Wednesday, Page Six sources told the outlet that the pop star is walking on eggshells when it comes to her relationship because she’s desperately hoping that nothing will spook her NFL boyfriend and cause him to run for the hills! Whether it’s a relationship hiccup that could mess up their love story or just the pressures of fame, The Tortured Poets Department artist is “worried” something might go wrong in the blossoming romance. An insider explained:

“She wants a happy ending with Travis. She is worried about jinxing things.”

That’s the price you pay when you open up your heart to love, right? There’s always the possibility it could end in heartbreak!

Related: Kim Kardashian Losing 20k Followers A Day Since Taylor Diss

And that seems to be weighing heavily on the star’s mind. The source doubled down:

“She is nervous something will mess things up.”

Sad! But is there any real reason for concern? As far as we can tell, the 34-year-old football player seems to be loving the spotlight. Besides, it’s not exactly new to him, either. He’s the co-host of a super popular podcast and once led a Bachelor-style dating show! He’s also got plans to step onto the small screen soon to head up a new game show. The Super Bowl champion just doesn’t seem to be the kinda guy who would run from the limelight — even if his girlfriend’s spotlight burns WAY brighter than the realm he has been in before!

Addressing the differences with the Grammy winner’s level of fame, the source went on:

“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame. Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.”

The confidant added that the musician has been hoping that “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.” TBH, in regards to this, it sounds like her time with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has her second-guessing everything. After all, we all know that Alwyn wasn’t a fan of his GF’s high-profile status!

But some of these feelings might also just be a result of the new music dropping. After all, like all artists at this point in their lives, this is a “vulnerable” time for the singer. The source noted:

“It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable. It’s her most complicated piece of art.”

At least she’s got her beau by her side! And for the time being, there aren’t any signs of trouble in paradise. In fact, their relationship seems to be getting stronger by the day! But we don’t blame Tay for being nervous about the future, either. That’s so normal! Thoughts? Do YOU think Travis might get sick of the fame one day?? Send your predictions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube]