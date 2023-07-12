Tori Spelling's Hotel Stay Has 'Nothing To Do With' Dean McDermott Marital Issues?!

OK, wait, so Tori Spelling is not staying in a hotel because of her split from Dean McDermott?!

It’s been hard to keep up, what with their divorce announcement being deleted — and of course the confusing statements from sources following. In a June 17 post, the 56-year-old Canadian wrote in part:

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”

But just a few hours after hitting publish, he deleted that post. And a few hours after that, insiders claimed the two were having zero marital issues. Like, what?! Then Tori and the kids left but came back?

It’s all such a roller coaster! And it’s going back up for another loop…

As Perezcious readers will recall, back on Wednesday, we reported how the 50-year-old momma and her kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — were spotted at a $100-per-night hotel in El Lay. It was easy to assume this was Tori finding temporary lodging while moving out.

But a new insider is saying nay. In a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday night, a source said about Tori’s hotel stay:

“Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation.”

The source then claimed the hotel move was actually because of the ongoing mold issues at the fam’s home:

“They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

That was something we considered. Tori and her children were forced to vacate their home back in May due to persistent mold-related infections. So maybe that really is the case with this week’s hotel hangout. Mold is brutal, especially with young kids and developing immune systems. Plus, it never made sense to us why Tori and five kids would have to leave amid a split, rather than a single Dean.

Then again, with sources trying so hard to hide any marriage problems — despite the man posting a freakin’ divorce announcement — maybe this is just that? Maybe the mold stuff is now being used as a smokescreen to obscure deeper marital issues between her and Dean??

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]