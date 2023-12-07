Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses Co-Star SLAMS His ‘F**king Rude’ Behavior On Set: ‘Such A Bitch’

It sounds like Santa ain’t such a saint after all…

While Tim Allen may portray Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick on our screens, one of his co-stars says he’s quite the opposite once cameras stop rolling. During a recent episode of Casey Wilson’s Bitch Sesh podcast per Variety, the 43-year-old recalled shooting a scene with the Toy Story voice actor in 2022’s The Santa Clauses on Disney+ — a continuation of 1994’s The Santa Claus. But according to her, behind the scenes interactions were far from festive.

Casey, who plays a grown up version of Sara, the little girl who gave Santa soy milk in the original movie, got candid about what she calls the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with a co-star! Dang! She said the 70-year-old acted like “such a bitch” on set, specifically remembering an ultra-awkward moment:

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him. I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him.”

Apparently, Tim wasn’t a fan of his acting partner’s performance, she added:

“[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

Yikes!!!

If that’s true, sounds like Tim was pretty harsh with his criticism, especially if he wouldn’t just give Casey the feedback personally. He must’ve known she could hear him, right?! Sounds like he had no shame in his game! But that wasn’t all…

Casey also alleged that Tim was “so f**king rude” once he wrapped his scenes, and that “everybody was walking on eggshells” because of it. She remembered:

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out. And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat.”

She added:

“He’s a bitch. And this is the best … I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.’”

WOW. Santa’s on the naughty list!

Casey admitted that she’s “buried” this story for a while because a friend of hers was a producer on the series and that her kids “loved the movies,” but obviously she couldn’t keep it under wraps any longer. Not great stuff! At this time, Tim has not responded to the claims.

