Timbaland BLASTED For Saying Justin Timberlake Should Have 'Put A Muzzle' On 'Crazy' Britney Spears!

Timbaland is in trouble with Britney Spears’ fans — and rightfully so!

During an appearance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, for Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation back on October 30, he was asked about his feelings on his collaboration with Justin Timberlake for Cry Me a River “making headlines again” in light of the pop star’s memoir The Woman In Me. Obviously, the popular music producer is team Justin in this one. That duo has worked together for a VERY long time, and they’ve been friends for years even beyond that. But Timbaland took things way too far with his response to the question!! Timbaland said:

“She’s going crazy, right? I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that.’”

What the f**k?!?!

The 51-year-old then accused Britney of only wanting to “do something to get people’s attention,” adding:

“You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.”

Watch the interview (below):

Uhhh there is no need to show you have Justin’s back by being downright nasty and tearing down Britney!! These comments are awful. Especially since she was silenced from telling her story for more than a decade of her life!

When Timbaland’s interview circulated on social media this week, Britney fans slammed him for his “gross” remarks. See a sampling of the reactions (below):

“I am irritated whenever I see a clip of Timbaland giving an interview. Saying a woman who was in a 13-year conservatorship should have a muzzle put on her because she can finally tell her story through a memoir is gross.” “How can you say Justin Timberlake should’ve put a muzzle on Britney Spears just because she spoke up for the first time after being silenced for years? Do better, Timbaland!” “Timbaland saying that Justin Timberlake should have put a ‘muzzle’ on Britney is actually INSANE considering Britney has been treated like a caged animal for the past 13 years” “A man demanding that another man muzzle a woman is so insanely vile.” “In light of her life’s events, this screams misogyny and is so malicious and nasty.”

Britney hasn’t responded to the remarks from Timbaland yet, and perhaps she never will. But no one would blame her for being PISSED at him now!!

