University Of Idaho Murders: White Hyundai Elantra Found Wrecked -- 500 Miles Away!

UPDATE 5:00 P.M. PST: Looks like folks were just getting ahead of themselves…

The white Hyundai Elantra found in Oregon may have been a matter for police — but probably not police investigating the murders in Moscow, Idaho. According to the latest from NewsNation‘s Brian Entin, the Eugene PD explained:

“At 5:19 a.m. on Dec 17, a person was reported sleeping inside a vehicle. It was a Hyundai Elantra. Officers responded to the call at W. 7th Pl and Seneca RD and contact was made. There was no further report.”

So the car wasn’t abandoned after all. But what about the connection to the University of Idaho murders? Completely in folks’ heads, apparently. They continued:

“We have no information to indicate the vehicle is related to the Moscow, Idaho, case. However, they were sent the vehicle information so they have it to review. If you have further questions, please contact the Moscow Police.”

Well, there you have it. It was just one of the thousands of Elantras cops have to dig through. And Entin says Moscow police have already communicated to him that they don’t believe it to be the car they’re looking for. Oh well…

Did law enforcement finally make a big break in the University of Idaho murders??

It’s been over a month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found brutally killed in their off-campus housing. And while Moscow PD have gotten thousands of tips, the one piece of info they’ve asked for has eluded them — the whereabouts of a white Hyundai Elantra they believe is tied to the crime scene. The police posted on Facebook:

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.”

Well, the car may finally have been found! But as with most new info in this case, it’s only raising more questions than it’s answering…

OK, so first off, a car that matches the description was found abandoned in Eugene, Oregon — about 500 miles from the Idaho crime scene. According to Law&Crime, after being alerted to the vehicle, Eugene Police reached out to Moscow PD, who — per a public information officer — “are aware of the vehicle and are investigating it.”

It’s unclear if this car has been ID’ed as the one from the Idaho murders. It’s possible the Eugene PD were able to tie the VIN number to Moscow — but the license plate had been removed, which in itself is pretty suspicious… And that’s not the only worrying thing about the vehicle. Just take a look:

Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders.

Yeah, that’s some pretty serious damage. It seems someone wrecked the car and abandoned it — but not before taking away the license plate??

What does it all mean? Hopefully that law enforcement are one big step closer to solving this thing…

For now, Eugene Police told Law&Crime they’re impounding and examining the car — and will forward their findings to the already swamped rookie detectives on the Idaho case.

