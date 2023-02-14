Transgender Teenager Stabbed To Death In Popular UK Park -- Two Teens Arrested For Her Murder

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Cheshire, United Kingdom after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old transgender girl to death in a popular small-town park.

Brianna Ghey (pictured above) was found deceased on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is transgender, was discovered lying dead with stab wounds to her body. The park is a popular spot for dog walkers in the small village. Now, local residents are shocked at the violent act — and the LGBT community is worried Brianna may have been targeted in the awful tragedy.

As tributes pour in for Ghey, police in Cheshire are working around the clock to figure out the circumstances of the crime. It is unclear how the two arrested teens were captured by cops, or what evidence or tips led to their identification.

But police seem to be fairly certain the attack was not a hate crime linked to Ghey’s transgender identity. Detective Mike Evans told BBC News on Monday that cops are still trying to figure out the “exact circumstances” of the murder. However, he claimed police do not think Brianna was targeted because of her gender identity:

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related. Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.”

The two teens arrested in the attack have reportedly been charged with murder. Their identities have not been released, but cops did note they are from the Warrington area.

According to the BBC report, officers are “continuing to trace the weapon” used in the attack while working to establish a motive. They are also asking the public for any CCTV footage they may have from the area around the time of the killing on Saturday afternoon. A postmortem examination on Ghey’s body is said to be taking place the week “to establish a cause of death.”

As cops continue to look into the tragic event, Brianna’s family in the nearby village of Birchwood is reeling from her loss. Ghey had been an avid TikTok user with thousands of followers on the app. While she was working to build her profile there, she was in school in Birchwood. Her TikTok account (HERE) appears to have been deleted since her passing.

She had been well-liked by her classmates and teachers. Emma Mills, the head teacher at Birchwood Community High School where Brianna was a student, released a statement about her murder:

“We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna. This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

In their own statement released to the media following Ghey’s death in broad daylight, her mourning family noted how the killing has left a “massive hole” in their lives.

The family’s statement outlined:

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.”

So, so sad. There are no words for a tragedy like this.

And in broad daylight in what should be a safe and peaceful park, too? Just absolutely heartbreaking on so many levels.

Here is more on Brianna’s death and the tributes that have come pouring in after, via Sky News (below):

Such a crushing thing. We send our condolences to Brianna’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

