Julia Fox Reveals She Nearly Murdered A Drug Dealer In WILD Interview!!

Julia Fox is on one!

The 33-year-old star is the subject of a wild new profile published in Elle on Monday morning in which each quote one-ups the previous. We are still reeling from reading all this, y’all!

Right off, the Uncut Gems star told the mag she is currently in her “I don’t give a f**k era.” For us, we’re not sure she ever wasn’t in that era, but OK! And from motherhood to attempted murder (!!!) to plastic surgery, Fox let it ALL hang out in this one.

Related: Did Dating Kanye West Kill Julia’s Acting Career??

Let’s start with the surgery. As Perezcious readers will recall, back in November of last year, Fox said in a TikTok video that “getting old is f**king hot.” More recently, she added that “aging is fully in” right now. But she hasn’t always felt that way!

The sexy momma revealed to Elle that she has used Botox in the past — and she even got liposuction once, too! Julia explained her take on the procedures back then (though she doesn’t say when they happened), and added her current view on it:

“I’m, like, saggy. Like, things are not sitting the way they used to. But it’s like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it.”

Wow!

And yet she might not be totally done with that kind of beautification?! Elle doesn’t specifically quote Fox on the follow-up, but they do write in the piece that “she might do it again, but not right now.” Huh! Maybe once she’s out of her “I don’t give a f**k era”…

Related: People Are FREAKING OUT That Julia Truly Lives Like The Rest Of Us!

The rest of the interview got even crazier from there. In one comment “in her punctuated vocal fry,” Fox admitted she is “done with men” and explained she has “no desire” to date, have sex, or be “intimate with anyone.” Not giving a f**k, not getting a f**k. Fair enough! She revealed:

“I want to be left alone. Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me.”

Then, in a jaw-dropping hot take, she gave her thoughts on heterosexual romance in general:

“I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic.”

Ummm whoa! That one came out of left field!! Are you trying to tell us something, Julia?!

She wasn’t done there, though. She even compared marriage to prostitution in a follow-up comment:

“At the end of the day, a wife and a prostitute are both doing the same thing, but the prostitute is doing it with different men and the wife does it with the same man — they just put a fancy label on it.”

Jeez!!

Does that feel a bit sexist to anyone else? Like if Kevin Sorbo said it we’d all be rightfully calling him out for being so reductive about the agency of women who choose to marry?

But it’s also interesting, because she’s now raising a 2-year-old little boy who will grow up to be a man. How does Julia plan to make sure her son Valentino has the right attitude toward women when he grows up? Unfortunately there are no easy answers. She admitted to being “terrified” about raising a boy:

“I’m like, ‘oh my God.’ I cannot create, I cannot produce another one of these horrible men.”

Seriously, tho… But she also pointed out the effort she’s making, adding:

“Making a f**king human being is superhero shit.”

At that point, Elle brought up some old Fox favorites to grill her about. Most notably was an interview she did late last year on Showtime‘s Ziwe. During that November 2022 talk show appearance, Fox said this to creator and host Ziwe Fumudoh about whether women ought to ever to kill men (below):

“I think that if the man deserves it, yeah, why not? Men kill women all the time for no reason.”

So, the mag asked about that. Julia blew us all out of the water by admitting not only was there actually a time where she knew a man who she thought deserved to die, she very nearly made it happen!! WTF?!

Related: Julia Makes Andy Cohen Uncomfortable In Jaw-Dropping ‘WWHL’ Appearance!

Julia explained how she stalked the drug dealer who she thought provided the fatal hit that killed one of her closest friends. Fox knew where the man lived, so she sat outside his apartment “with her dead friend’s gun” and waited:

“I would literally, like, sit across the street in my car, put the seat all the way down, and watch him through the little side mirror for hours, like coming and going.”

OMG!!

Ultimately, Fox didn’t act on the impulse. And she says now that she’s glad she didn’t go through with it:

“I’m glad I didn’t kill him.”

Holy s**t. We are too, Julia. But DAMN!!

Related: Julia Reveals That Machete Attack On Her Birkin Bag Was By ‘A LOVED ONE’?!

Oh, and there was one more notable Fox talk from Elle‘s interview: a statement on her ex-boyfriend Kanye West. The New York actress slammed Yeezy’s recent antisemitic commentary and behavior:

“I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest. I feel bad for his family, his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people. Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that f**king breaks my heart. I really, truly, would’ve never seen him taking this direction.”

Despite all this craziness, Fox tried to wrap things up on a high note.

She explained how Valentino has done wonders for her life even as her career continues to get… more unorthodox:

“Valentino keeps me grounded, and in such an insane way that nothing has ever been able to before. You know what, I’ve been hustling and on my own for so long that it’s like, I know no matter what, I’m going to figure it out. Whether that’s a scam or a man or both, I figure it out.”

And even as her profile continues to rise in entertainment and celeb circles, she’s apparently ready for what comes next:

“I’m just really unfazed by it all. I feel like in my head, I’ve been famous my whole life.”

Well, she certainly knows how to draw attention and get headlines. That’s for damn sure! But wow. That was a LOT, y’all. You can read the full feature HERE. Reactions??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]