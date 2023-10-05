Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In New Pregnancy Photos Celebrating Spooky Season!

This is giving all the fun of Halloween without any of the scary vibes!!

On Wednesday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump. In a new set of photos that were part of a partnership with the retailer Boohoo (appropriate brand name for this time of year! BOO!!), the Poosh founder wowed with mother-to-be vibes!

Wearing a sleeveless floral print dress, Travis Barker‘s wife stood alongside a pile of white pumpkins. She was clearly feeling the Halloween vibes — in her post caption, she included a pumpkin emoji and a comment noting “tis the season” for horror-filled fun! It’s really October already?! Damn… it is!

But the real story here (obvi!) is the baby bump rivaling some of the medium-sized pumpkins we’d say. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Stunning!!

Thousands of commenters thought so, too — including longtime KarJenner family pal Malika Haqq, who wrote:

“Mamas baking a lil pumpkin”

Aww! Malika’s sweet spooky season take was matched with plenty more from Kourt’s IG faithful:

“You look so beautiful pregnant” “I bet you are hoping this baby will be born on Halloween” “I like how you make motherhood look like a gift not a chore not an inconvenience” “Kourtney Carries Pregnancy Belly’s So Beautifully!” “Obsessed with the pumpkin pile and your bump!” “Having a Halloween baby would fit you and Travis perfectly for the goth theme” “its giving: ceo of lemme glow is glowing”

…Of course, some people couldn’t keep their cynicism to themselves. Take, for example, the way several folks commented on how long this pregnancy feels like it’s taking:

“Girl has been pregnant for what feels like two years now.” “She gotta be due this month right?!” “Baby should be graduating college by now” “This is the longest pregnancy ever”

Ha! They are kind of right about that… this whole thing has been a marathon, that’s for sure!

Even funnier, though, were the rare commenters who picked up on what’s coming in just a few more weeks: Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday. The SKIMS founder was born on October 21, 1980, and IG users couldn’t help but notice the ironic possibility that Kourt’s baby could be born on her vicious sibling rival’s special day:

“Watch her have the baby on her arch nemesis’s birthday (Oct 21) lmaooo” “She gone have that baby on Kim birthday watch”

That would seriously be something! Just saying!

Anyways, what do U make of Kourt showing off the baby bump in these new pics, Perezcious readers?! Whether that baby comes on Kim’s birthday or not, it won’t be long now! Sending love and well wishes to Kourt and Travis ahead of this much-anticipated birth!!

