Does Travis Kelce Have Baby Fever??

OMG this is SO CUTE!!!

Travis Kelce got to go full uncle mode again this week, and he isn’t even hanging with his fam in Philly!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got in some golf time with pal Chandler Parsons on Thursday and took a moment to hang out with his baby Chrome! Chandler’s wife Haylee snapped some pics and video of “Uncle Trav” holding the 5-month-old — and signing his cranial helmet. Man, that’ll be worth a lot some day!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable pics (below)!

So cute, right?

It’s got some fans wondering if Trav has baby fever! After all, he and Taylor Swift have hit that point in their relationship where they’re thinking about the future, right? And the man is 34 years old… Could he be ready settle down??

Well… We’re not so sure! As much as he loves talking a big game about hanging out with his nieces, he seems pretty far from confident when it comes to watching them for more than a couple hours! Just check out this classic episode of his New Heights podcast where Jason and Kylie Kelce talk about Trav’s babysitting abilities:

Of course, this was six months ago, so maybe things will change soon? We’ll have to see!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Trav ready to be a daddy? Or is he still just enjoying other people’s kids??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Haylee Parsons/Instagram.]