Tristan Thompson DRAGGED As A Deadbeat Dad Again After Promoting Charity Outreach For Children

Tristan Thompson is getting deadbeat dad-shamed online AGAIN!

The basketball star published a post promoting his charity work to Instagram on Wednesday, but instead of shouting out the good cause, fans pointed out that his kid-friendly outreach seems to be at odds with his personal child support problems!

As you can see (below), the NBA star took the time out to promote Purple Day coming up on March 26 to raise funds for epilepsy research and awareness in honor of his own brother, who is living with the neurological disorder:

That’s wonderful!

Seriously we do not want to take anything away from a sincere charitable effort. But…

Fans didn’t miss the chance to point out some apparent hypocrisy here, considering this is a charity for kids. And when it comes to his kids, well, let’s just say Tristan hasn’t been the best dad to his new son, even after the paternity test and legal battle — at least according to baby momma Maralee Nichols.

Here are just a few of the reactions to Tristan’s IG fundraiser:

“Supporting his brother and families alike are great. Doesn’t take away the way he treats women.” “Awww that’s nice ummm but shouldn’t u be supporting ur kids?? Why are all these women stuck raising kids alone?” “Go and meet your little son, you will regret it later in life…” “Go meet your child” “This is awesome. But please see your son Theo and pay your child support.” “Take the time to go and meet your new son and try and be a father figure to him. You helped create him. So sad. Prove to the world then that you are a responsible figure in life for your brother and children so that way they can look up to you AND respect you.” “Trying to raise money for kids when he doesn’t pay a dime for his.”

Yikes!

Like we said, we understand where the criticism is coming from, but it’s not the best idea to discourage someone from doing charity work. Are fans of Khloé Kardashian still just so upset on her behalf that they’re coming guns blazing for Tristan no matter what he does? Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Too harsh, or did those commenters say what needed to be said?!

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

