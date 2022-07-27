Tristan Thompson Shares RARE Pic Of Him And His Firstborn Prince Twinning! See HERE!

Tristan Thompson is spending some good ol’ fashioned quality time with his son!

The NBA star took to his Instagram story Tuesday to share a glimpse into what father-son bonding looks like for him and 5-year-old Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The two sported matching white tee’s, and we can definitely see the resemblance!

The Chicago Bulls center had a big grin across his face as looked at the camera to snap the shot with Prince, who looked equally as happy to be there. Tristan was fresh and clean in a well-trimmed beard and diamonds more sparkly than the North Star (no, not that North – although she’s been making headlines herself lately, too). The athlete’s mini me posed with a gold chain dangling from his neck that had a maple leaf pendant at the end of it, most likely nodding to this daddy’s birthplace of Brampton, Canada. The celeb kiddo also displayed some cute curls that almost appeared golden, as well as a teal lego block in hand.

See the photo (below):

We’re so happy to see Tristan spending time with his kids! He’s probably trying to make up for some of the heat he’s been receiving after it was revealed last month that he had no “immediate plans” to meet son Theo who was born back in December of last year. In case you weren’t aware, it was revealed the same month as Theo’s arrival that his mom, Maralee Nichols, was filing a paternity lawsuit against Tristan asking for all the things a father should be helping provide: child support, medical expenses, and other pregnancy-related costs.

Surely you’ve heard about how all of that baby momma drama threw a wrench in his chances of reconciliation with Khloe Kardashian, who revealed earlier this month that she is expecting a second child with the basketball player via surrogate. True’s sibling was conceived in November, just one month before Maralee’s paternity lawsuit became public, outing Tristan for fathering another child behind Khloe’s back. Yeah… Ouch…

All together, Tristan has four children: 5-year-old Prince, 4-year-old True, 7-month-old Theo, and one on the way with Khloe, who should be due later this summer. Four babies, three baby mommas… He’s beginning to give Nick Cannon a run for his money! But at the very least, we’re happy he got around to sharing some time with his firstborn.

What are YOUR thoughts on the rare pic of the two? And what do you think about all of his baby momma drama? Let us know in the comments below!

