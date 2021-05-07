Vivica A. Fox Calls Out Ivanka Trump For Racist Insults She Made On Celebrity Apprentice!

She said what??

Vivica A. Fox just recalled an incredibly racist comment Ivanka Trump threw her way during an episode of Celebrity Apprentice years ago, and yikes…

The reveal was made during Thursday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV on E!. Discussing the ways Black folks are often mistreated in that realm of storytelling, the Empire star shared a shocking moment from 2015, reflecting:

“I will never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow you speak very well.’”

Hold up, she said WHAT NOW?! Ivanka isn’t 90 years old. She should damn well know racist implication in saying some ignorant s**t like that!

The 56-year-old also added:

“She was like, ‘Oh, wow, you guys are intelligent.’”

Ummm… There are so many things wrong with that, but the worst is what Vivica said next:

“You know Andy, I hate to say it, I don’t think she knew at the time she was insulting us. I think at the time she thought she was complimenting us.”

Andy totally agreed, suggesting there’s no way Ivanka even knows the difference now!

Seriously, though?! Even when you’re talking about thoughtless people who don’t have any friends of color — like, say, Ivanka — how does anyone plead ignorance after Chris Rock‘s famous standup bit on the subject from way back in 1996?!

The actress was relieved at the time to know there were viewers of the once-popular show that caught on to the future First Daughter’s racist vocabulary. The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum recalled:

“Now, I’m going to say when the show aired, Twitter went crazy, like, ‘What does she mean?!’”

At least some fans picked up on the racism, but as the talk show host pointed out, there must have been a LOT of white people working on the series who didn’t understand the insult and allowed it to air. Not one person “flagged” the scene — suggesting they either also somehow didn’t realize — or they just thought it would make good TV. Andy noted:

“Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, ‘Oh, this is great.’”

Yeah, not good… Just shows why diversity is so important on and off camera! On that note, Andy asked his panel of Black female celebs (also including Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, and Preachers of L.A. EP Holly Carter):

“What advice would you give me as a successful white producer in the industry?”

Carter had a quick response with:

“I would say, take time to learn the people you’re working with. I would also say, learn to like your Black women.”

Certainly a good place to start! Watch the full clip (below) to see how the panelists responded to Fox’s reveal!

