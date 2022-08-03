Grandma’s Dying Wish Was A MASSIVE 6-Foot Penis On Her Grave!! Iconic!

This grandma would die for some d**k! Literally!

Mexico City’s Catarina Orduña Pérez was just a simple little old woman: she loved her family, her city, and oh yeah — penises! LOLz. The 99-year-old unfortunately passed away back in January of 2021, but didn’t go without declaring one final wish: to have an enormous statue of the male anatomy placed on top of her grave…

Definitely not what the typical grandma would ask for, but we respect it! Her grandson, Álvaro Mota Limón, provided VICE News with some insight behind the matriarch’s unusual request for a 600-lb. peen:

“She wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden because of not having an open mind. She was always very avant-garde, very forward-thinking about things.”

Yessss, get it granny! He added the monument would serve as a “recognition of her love and joy for life.”

Known by many as Doña Cata, Alvaro explained that peens carried a deeper meaning for her, noting:

“She always said, in the Mexican sense, that we were vergas.”

The Spanish term “verga ” for “c**k” carries many meanings ranging from insults to compliments, depending on the context in which it’s used, but it’s safe to assume Doña Cata was using it to refer to her family members as cool and strong. She attached a symbolic meaning behind it, representing the idea that you can do anything you set your mind to. Kind of sweet actually! While many who knew Catarina personally respect her final request, other, more traditional individuals don’t approve of the sculpture as much. Either way, it’s quite the conversation starter! See the full thing (below):

R.I.P. to the GOAT. What do you think of the matter, Perezcious readers? Bust your thoughts out in the comments (below)!

