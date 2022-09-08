Pete Davidson’s Friend Thinks HE Dumped Kim Kardashian -- Here's Why!

One of Pete Davidson‘s pals is spilling some tea about his split from Kim Kardashian!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the pair decided to break up last month while the 28-year-old was away filming the upcoming new movie Wizards! in Australia due to their busy schedules and the long distance. Multiple reports soon came out seemingly implying that Kimmy Kakes had been the one to end things with Pete for several different reasons, with one source telling Entertainment Tonight that the 41-year-old reality star just wasn’t “ready for something serious.” The actor seemingly backed these reports when he sported a tee that read “what… I feel like s**t” on it shortly after the breakup.

Related: Kim Concedes Ex-Husband Kanye West Really Helped Her With One Big Career Move!

Even though all signs point towards the SKIMS creator throwing in the towel on the relationship, a friend of the Saturday Night Live alum Johnny Potenza doesn’t believe that is the case! In fact, he believes Pete actually dumped Kim. Why is that? The Staten Island talk show host told The Sun on Wednesday he feels the comedian became fed up with the drama from her ex-husband Kanye West, explaining:

“The gossip columns claim they both made the agreement to split but I think Kim had too much baggage for him. She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them. Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama.”

It does sound possible, considering Pete went to trauma therapy after the repeated online attacks and harassment from Ye. Johnny – who gave Pete his first television interview in 2010 when he was just 16 years old – also thinks the former couple came from two different worlds at the end of the day:

“Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last. They come from two completely different backgrounds. Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age. Back in the day he really didn’t have no ego. He was just a nice boy. He was very humble and said he’d love to do the show. I was the first guy to ever interview him. I always felt in my heart that he was going places and would make it big one day.”

He continued:

“He was always kidding around and reminded me of myself when I was younger. He still lives in Staten Island, in a condo near the ferry terminal. He was living before that with his mom. A comedian who is a friend of mine used to drive him around when he was starting out. As time went on he got his first car, a used gray Jeep. The Kardashians’ cars are high-end and look at how they dress and how Pete dresses. You’re never going to see him wearing a suit unless he has to. The guy’s young. I don’t know what his mother thought of the relationship. But I am sure he didn’t want to change his lifestyle for a woman.”

Moving forward, Johnny imagines The King of Staten Island star will eventually settle down with someone closer to his age. As for who Pete will move on with, the host threw Miley Cyrus‘ name into the ring, saying:

“I think him and Miley Cyrus would be a good hookup. Miley is a great businesswoman and a woman who knows what she wants and Pete is getting huge. Any man needs a woman that’s got it mentally together. Or maybe he needs to date a doctor – someone without all the celebrity gossip who is down to earth.”

Hmm…

It would not be craziest pairing we’ve seen in Hollywood if Pete and Miley got together! They’re already friends, and they’ve already sparked hookup rumors before. Remember when they What do you think, Perezcious readers? Would you want to see those two become an item, or are you still team Kete right now? Also, do you believe Pete really ended things with Kim? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube, Peacock/YouTube]