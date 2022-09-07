Kim Kardashian Concedes Ex-Husband Kanye West Really Helped Her With One BIG Career Move!

Would Kim Kardashian be where she is today without the connections of her ex-husband Kanye West??

There’s no doubt she would be successful — she was a star before Kanye, after all — but even the 41-year-old reality TV veteran is admitting the Hurricane rapper did wonders for her career while the two were together! We’ve been covering Kim’s takes on life from her most recent cover story chat with Interview Magazine, where the SKIMS mogul used the feature to get candid about the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson AND Ye, too!

When mag editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked Kim about the moment she knew she “really arrived in high society” on her come-up from Calabasas, the SKKN By Kim exec said:

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people. I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.”

Interesting! She is definitely able to admit the good things Kanye has done, even as their contentious divorce and public spat continues to play out. Of course, it’s not all him. The Selfish author didn’t hesitate to credit herself with her success, too:

“I’ve also seen a s**t more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”

Levels, indeed!

And now that she’s firmly ensconced in high society, Kim admitted she no longer feels quite the same thrill about meeting the rich and famous folks around her:

“Oh my god. You know what’s so crazy? I used to [get starstruck], and I’m really good at hiding it, but I don’t anymore. Is that sad? Everyone is normal now.”

Along with all the fame talk, Ottenberg pressed Kim on one of her most persistent criticisms: that she’s only famous for being famous! The lawyer-to-be pushed back on that years-old social media slam about supposedly lacking “talent,” saying:

“Yeah, people used to say that, and I’m like, ‘Do I need to be a f**king circus animal?’ I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.'”

Whether you call it “talent” or not, running a business empire while going to law school — all while parenting four young children, too — is legit AF!!! The single star argued:

“I mean, I can give you a million f**king talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f**king s**t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Amen!

Ummm, what was that about her toes, tho?? LOLz!! Take a look at the full interview HERE and let us know your reactions, Perezcious readers!

