Woman Who Allegedly Killed Newlywed Bride While Driving Drunk Complains Her 'Whole Life Is Going To Be Over'

The woman charged with killing a bride on her wedding night has been speaking out from jail. And for her, it’s still all about herself…

As we’ve been reporting, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski was arrested late last month after allegedly driving drunk at 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph residential zone in Folly Beach, South Carolina and crashing into a golf cart. Sadly, the cart was carrying a group from a wedding — including newlywed couple Aric and Samantha Hutchinson.

The duo had been leaving their wedding ceremony at the very end of the night along with two other family members when the car slammed into their golf cart. Samantha was killed just hours after she walked down the aisle. Aric was severely hurt in the crash, suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.

Komoroski (pictured above, in her mugshot) was immediately arrested by Folly Beach cops at the scene of the accident. And now, as she awaits her next court date on the matter, she’s stuck in the Charleston County Jail. While there, she’s been calling out to her parents on the jail phone and wailing about how her life is “over” after the accident and arrest.

Late on Friday evening, Charleston’s Post and Courier newspaper published jailhouse recordings of Komoroski getting emotional about her arrest while speaking with her parents. Just two days after she was taken into custody, the young woman cried into the phone and complained that her “whole life is going to be over” now that she’s incarcerated:

“Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me. Why me? … I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years. I can’t believe this is my life… my whole life is going to be over.”

Sorry, why her?? A woman is dead — just hours into her marriage. That’s where the sympathy needs to stay right now. With Samantha. And with Aric. Sheesh.

On the other end of the phone line, her father did his best to console her. But first, he told her to “suck it up” and “get tough.” Jamie dismissed that plan, replying:

“I can’t. I want it to be over.”

Trying to be sensible, her father can be heard on tape telling his daughter she’s probably “going to have to do time” for the incident.

Then, days later in a second phone call, Jamie expressed disbelief at how much media coverage the story has gotten. She slammed the media for covering the tale of the newlyweds’ unfathomable wedding night tragedy, saying:

“That just makes me scared that the media is so involved in it. Why are they so involved in it?”

To which her father replied:

“Because it sells newspapers. That’s why, baby.”

Shockingly, Jamie answered:

“But that’s not gonna help me. Like, oh my God, it’s gonna be so bad when I get out. Everyone’s gonna be so mean to me.”

Right, because it’s all about her, and not the dead newlywed bride?!

Jeez.

In another video call with her boyfriend and a small group of friends, Komoroski said she was going to “read books” and listen to “history and science podcasts” while incarcerated. She added:

“I’m going to be a genius when I get out.”

She also tried to look at her situation optimistically, telling all of her friends:

“There’s been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they’ve gotten out on a bond.”

Hmmm…

And in yet another phone call with her friends, Komoroski got even more emotional. At one point, she said that she never meant for the accident to occur:

“It was just like a freak accident … obviously, I didn’t mean it to happen. I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn’t mean for any of that to happen.”

And then she begged her boyfriend and friends not to make any rash, life-changing mistakes:

“Please don’t be stupid like I was because all it takes is one time. I just pray and hope that the judge understands how regretful and remorseful I am, and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again.”

At this point, per the Post and Courier, Komoroski is facing three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless vehicular homicide for the accident. If she’s found guilty, the felony DUI charge carries a maximum 15-year penalty, and the vehicular homicide charge is subject to a possible 10-year sentence.

Here is more on the latest surrounding the tragic situation:

You can hear more of the accused woman’s jailhouse comments via the Post and Courier‘s original reporting HERE. We continue to send our condolences to Aric Hutchinson and Samantha’s family, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via Charleston County Sheriff’s Office/WCBD News 2/YouTube]