Adele Admits She Has Jock Itch From Her Vegas Shows!

Adele is doing her thing in Las Vegas right now in front of throngs of adoring fans — but it’s not all good for her in Sin City. In fact, she’s dealing with something incredibly unexpected: jock itch!

Yes, the itchy skin condition that takes place, um, down there… is named for the pro and amateur athletes who are most likely to experience it — since they sweat for a living. But the 35-year-old singer sweats for a living, too, to be fair. She does it on stage in front of a packed house at The Colosseum at Vegas’ Caesars Palace every weekend! And she’s chafing all the way through!!

The Hello singer was in the middle of a show over the weekend at Caesars when she paused to talk about this unanticipated problem with her fans. It was quite an unexpected moment, but the English-born superstar approached it with her trademark frankness and good humor. And she delivered a whip-smart line or two during the exchange, too!

First, the Rolling In The Deep singer told the crowd how she wears Spanx on stage to perform every night. That’s a problem, she explained, because she sweats “a lot” — and all that sweat has nowhere to go:

“I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me with jock itch.”

Uh-oh!!

Jock itch is a fungus that’s not fun at all. It usually affects the groin and inner thighs — basically anywhere people sweat where they can’t air out or wipe off regularly — and it’s frustrating AF, causing intense itching and even burning.

The Weekends With Adele star made a great NBA reference while discussing her condition, quipping:

“Jock itch, that sounds like I’m a big Nuggets fan. It looks like I’m a big athlete, right?”

That, NBA fans no doubt know, is a reference to the Denver Nuggets‘ Serbian-born superstar Nikola Jokić — pronounced “joe-kitch.” Her boyfriend Rich Paul is a sports agent, of course, so it makes sense that she knows what’s up in the league.

LOLz!

The singer then explained how the doctor told her to “squirt” ointment on herself to counteract the persistent rashes she gets from performing. And then, as if suddenly realizing how forthright she was being with her fans at the show, the singer mused:

“I don’t know why the f**k I just told you that!”

Before returning to performing, Angelo‘s momma made one more wisecrack, suddenly self aware what the media might write upon hearing about this annoying medical problem:

“Adele’s got body acne!”

We love the alliteration, Adele, but not an A for accuracy, of course. Jock itch is a much more annoying — and intimate condition! And she shared it with all her fans!

Her struggle, she shared her struggle with fans. LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the moment for yourself (below):

Sweaty face, sweaty tits, and jock itch ???????????? what a fucking legend #WeekendsWithAdele @Adele @AdeleAccess oh lord I love you Adele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vngYl9yb6m — Lilly from Kent ???????????? ???? (@Adeleisspecial) June 17, 2023

So forthright and funny! Sorry you’re going through that, Adele! No pain, no gain, or something??

