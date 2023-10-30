Fans Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry At The Iconic Friends NYC Apartment Building

Matthew Perry may be gone, but he’ll certainly never be forgotten.

In the wake of the beloved actor’s devastating death, Friends fans are coming together to honor the late 54-year-old, who memorably played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, in the most heartwarming way.

In footage posted by NBC News on Sunday, fans are seen laying flowers outside the NYC apartment building in the West Village that the Friends crew — including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew’s characters — all called their on-screen home for the sitcom’s run. See (below):

We’re not crying, you’re crying…

TikTok user @thatvalchick took to the video-sharing app to drop a heartwarming POV of what it was like at the somber scene, too. It was set to a poignant rendition of the Friends theme, I’ll be There For You:

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the whole situation, which for many still feels unreal:

“This is literally so painful. No celebrity death has ever phased me like this.” “it feels so personal. i get chills every time i think about him. matthew perry deserved more” “I love u Chandler Bing” “‘The one where chandler says goodbye’”

So, so sad — yet so heartwarming to see how people came together in this awful time.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

