Alice Evans Says Titanic Star Ex Ioan Gruffudd 'Ghosted' Her -- And Hasn't Spoken To Her In 9 Months!

We’ve seen a lot of celebrity couples recently break up and still remain excellent coparents, putting their children first and even become friends.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd are NOT one of those couples.

As you may recall, Alice revealed back in January that her husband of 13 years, the father of her two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7, had suddenly abandoned the family. She later intimated it was in pursuit of a relationship with another woman — a “girl” as she put it. Things have not cooled off. Even months later, the Vampire Diaries alum and her Fantastic Four star ex are still at each other’s throats — when they do communicate in any way that is.

On Tuesday night Alice shared an extremely passive aggressive, emphasis on the aggressive, email from her ex, whom she claims not to have spoken to “in 9 months” — at his request. Wow.

What did he have to say in this oh-so-rare communication? She shared:

Hi Alice, I have just had a FaceTime with Elise this Saturday morning (evening with me here in France). My time with Elise was commandeered by you. In the future, if you wish to discuss Elise’s education or learning needs, please ensure you make arrangements with me through the wizard to discuss such matters. You and I had agreed many months ago to use the wizard as means of communication. Please let me have my time with my children and if you wish to discuss anything with me about them, please use the wizard. Thank you

Ioan

We’ll blow right by the fact he got his daughter’s name wrong multiple times there — it’s Elsie, not Elise — and focus on the phrasing of “my children.” Ick. What’s the opposite of #CoparentingGoals??

Obviously this was meant to be a private message, but Alice could not give a f**k! She tweeted:

“I don’t care that I’m sharing this.”My time with Elsie was ‘commandeered’ by you”? I haven’t spoken to my husband in 9 months (his choice) Elsie is breaking down. School grades in freewill. I was desperate to get his opinion so I DARED to lean in while she was talking to him”

I don't care that I'm sharing this."My time with Elsie was 'commandeered' by you"? I haven't spoken to my husband in 9 months (his choice) Elsie is breaking down. School grades in freewill. I was desperate to get his opinion so I DARED to lean in while she was talking to him pic.twitter.com/MAUfzWBKaN — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 13, 2021

She blasted her former husband, saying:

“This is the real Ioan Gruffudd. He refuses to have anything to do with our kids hopes, needs, problems. All he was doing when I leaned over was asking our 8 year old why she hadn’t checked out the photos he had sent her. (of French Chateaux) I’m not bending over for this guy.”

The only one she actually deleted was when she revealed:

“This man is devoid of any empathy whatsoever. He also wanted me to sign a legal document saying that it was my fault that he couldn’t get any work. (Hey – this is Hollywood.)”

Um, it’s her fault for telling everyone he abandoned her? And now everyone thinks he’s a huge jerk and doesn’t want to work with him? We believe it, but he also can’t prove it. Like she said, it’s Hollywood, there’s a million reasons people don’t book gigs. Also, even if that’s the truth, jerk-ish behavior would be where the buck stops, not her telling everyone about it.

But speaking of spilling the tea, Alice continued to do so in saying the dad “never” calls his kids:

“Also how disingenuous! “MY time with Elsie was commandeered by you” He NEVER calls. I took up 2% of the call on that particular day. And see how he frames it?”

On Wednesday morning, the mother-of-two nearly apologized for leaking his email — but then very quickly made it clear where she still believes the true blame lies. She tweeted:

“Hi everyone. Thank you so so much for your kind replies and support. I am indebted to every one of you. I am not proud of myself for sharing this. But please know it wasn’t a calculated move, it was an act of desperation. There is only so much the human spirit can take. And I have been living like this, alone, in a pandemic, for 9 months…”

Oof. That’s just awful. What a horrible time to leave someone. We mean, it’s never a good time, is it? But in the midst of a pandemic when they’re forced to isolate from the rest of the world. It must be torture for her.

Speaking of the original split, she wrote:

“I still don’t know why the love of my life and my best friend suddenly decided to end our marriage and then ghost me.”

Ugh, this breaks our hearts to think about! She admitted:

“I know my reaction to his initial announcement was not calm or dignified in any way. I did my fair share of crying, screaming, accusing. I begged and begged for at least some sort of running discussion, for the kids sake. That’s my way of reacting to such a life-changing event. So he ghosted me. I have been ghosted for almost 10 months now.”

Man, not only did “Mister Fantastic” leave, he refused to give her a straight answer why? After 13 YEARS?!?

Alice ended her rant:

“Lastly, if you read this and feel anger or upset towards ME for sharing, that’s ok. For me, as some of you will know, this was a case of the drop that overflowed the glass. For others it must have come as a bit of a shock, or a strange thing to do. I totally understand.”

No, you know what? We totally understand. You get it out, girl. You aren’t overreacting or being hysterical, and don’t let anyone make you feel like you are. You are the wronged party here! You have every right to feel this way!

What’s the worst breakup YOU ever experienced, Perezcious exes?? Give us a rant of your own in the comments section (below)!

[Image via Alice Evans/Instagram.]