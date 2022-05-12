Amber Heard Perjury Investigation Continues Over Dog Smuggling Snafu

Amber Heard might be facing another legal battle — one that isn’t being brought on by Johnny Depp, believe it or not!

As the Aquaman star’s defamation trial with her ex-husband rages on, officials in Australia are still investigating allegations that she lied under oath during her court battle with Australian authorities for taking her and Johnny’s pet dogs into the country in May 2015 without declaring them.

In a taped apology, Heard said she was “truly sorry” for not declaring their terriers, Pistol and Boo, when she entered The Land Down Under — which requires foreign pets to be quarantined for 10 days when first brought into the country. The trial concluded with Heard avoiding conviction.

However, the case is far from closed. On Wednesday, a rep for Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE) told Newsweek that the department was continuing to look into “allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.” The Magic Mike XXL star had been charged with making a false statement on her immigration card, having checked “no” to the question of importing anything into the country that ought to have been declared.

Here’s where the potential perjury comes into play: Amber claimed the whole thing was a misunderstanding because she had assumed Johnny’s assistants had already sorted out the pooches’ paperwork.

The investigation was first revealed in October 2021. A representative for DAWE told E! News at the time that “the department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter.”

An attorney for the 36-year-old dismissed the probe, telling the outlet:

“It is truly inconceivable, and we are confident it is not true, that either the Australian Government, or the FBI, would embrace a policy of further pursuing and victimizing a person who has already been adjudicated to be the victim of domestic violence.”

While Heard pleaded guilty, magistrate Bernadette Callaghan gave the actor a $1,000 one-month good behavior bond with no recorded conviction. She avoided two charges for illegal importation.

Interestingly enough, the perjury accusations stem from Depp’s libel lawsuit in 2020, where his estate manager Kevin Murphy claimed Amber knew what she was doing when she broke the law. He said at the time:

“I also explained to Ms. Heard several times the fact that trying to take the dogs into Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very harsh penalties including euthanizing the dogs.”

