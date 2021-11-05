Andy Cohen Reveals His Mom’s AMAZING Reaction When He Came Out!

Andy Cohen‘s mom’s reaction to when her son came out is everything!!!

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old television host stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his upcoming book of quotes, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love. The collection features lines from several ladies who have impacted him over the years including, Madonna, Malala, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, and of course his mom, Evelyn Cohen.

In fact, his mother actually pops up a bunch of times in the book! During the interview, Cohen even shared with Stephen Colbert one of her best quotes — from when he came out to her! He revealed:

“Great quote from my mom when I came out to her. Her response was, ‘I probably would have hated your wife anyway.’ And you know what, she probably would have!”

LOLz!!! What an amazing response! Ch-ch-check out the entire interview from Andy (below) to get a good one from Meryl Streep:

As you know, the Bravo star is a father to a 2-year-old son, Benjamin. And back in April, he opened up on Watch What Happens Live about how his child thrown a “curveball” in his family’s dynamic, explaining:

“My dad is 88 and my mom is 84, and they’re great. And I feel like this new grandchild is just like a total curveball for our whole family. He’s bringing us all up and making us all very happy.”

Aww!!

