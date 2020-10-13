Clare Crawley’s Explosive Connection With Dale Moss Finally Revealed In EPIC New Bachelorette Trailer!

Brace yourselves, Bachelor Nation! Clare Crawley‘s journey to find love is finally happening!!

To drum up even more excitement for the long-awaited premiere of The Bachelorette on October 13, ABC dropped a new, two-minute super trailer on Monday night. Confirming almost everything we’ve been hearing about the 39-year-old lead all summer, it also raised even more questions about what’s in store for this historic, hot mess of a season.

Related: Madison Prewett Is Now Apparently Dating NBA Star Michael Porter Jr.!

As you’ll likely recall, it was reported the California-based hairstylist and oldest female lead of the franchise ditched her pack of suitors very early on during production to pursue a relationship with contestant Dale Moss, to whom she is now engaged. The 32-year-old is shown getting out of the limo on night one looking like Prince Charming and it takes all of three seconds, a few exchanged pleasantries, and flying sparks before Crawley declared to herself, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.” (Well, we heard you met him months ago on Instagram, but that’s neither here nor there, right?!)

Things quickly go left from that point, though! Chris Harrison is heard at one point telling Clare that the path she’s on “doesn’t end well,” and judging by how angry the rest of the men appear once they figure out she has jumped ship early, we’d say that’s a fair assumption! One suitor is heard asking if there will be another lead (standby for Tayshia Adams!) while another contestant hurls insults at the “oldest Bachelorette.” Yikes!

See the drama unfold (below)!

WHOA!

Did you catch that part where one guy says Dale might not be who Clare thinks he is in a voiceover? If we had to take a guess, could it be the other man she was seen kissing in earlier promos? We can understand why he might be salty!

But what is the real story behind Moss, anyway? Is he here for the right reasons? Let’s dive into everything we know so far about the lucky dude who we can also credit with blowing up the Bachelorette formula this year!

He’s a Former NFL Pro

Moss served as a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears during his three-year professional football career which began in 2012. His time on the field was cut short by injury, though Moss told Forbes in January 2019 that he “never regretted once when I chose to stop playing football.” He added he’s exactly “where I’m meant to be and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The Special Olympics Are Close to His Heart

Dale is a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics in honor of his older sister Amber, who woke up unable to walk when she was 5 years old. He was inspired to get involved after she participated in the event as a child. Now, he works to raise awareness for the Special Olympics on a global scale in conjunction with the Healthy Athletes and the Unified Schools programs to help athletes find jobs and sustain a meaningful life. Wow, amazing!

He Went To South Dakota State University

Dale was quite the hometown hero when he attended his native South Dakota State University! There, he dominated as a star basketball player before switching gears to football. During an interview with Express in 2019, he explained the big transition:

“People said making the leap back to football was something I couldn’t do. But I never wanted to think, ‘What if?’ So I gave away [an overseas] basketball contract, played one year of college football, worked extremely hard, and was given an opportunity in the NFL.”

Family Is Super Important!

Moss grew up with his father coming in and out of his life so he felt compelled to step up for his sister and mom, who was reportedly disowned by her side of the family for marrying a Black man. He told Forbes last year of their special connection:

“To this day, my sisters and my mother have shaped me into the man I am. I’ve always had strong, powerful women in my life and they’ve helped me in every aspect. They’re part of my team, my core and that’s definitely what keeps me grounded.”

This is definitely a good sign of how he’ll treat his wife someday, right?

Big Dreams In The Entertainment Industry

Since his athletic career came to an end, the model and podcast host has reportedly kept an eye on the entertainment industry. He told Bond Official earlier this year about his hosting aspirations, noting:

“I admire people like Ryan Seacrest who has built a brand that is phenomenal. I really want to connect and immerse myself in that entertainment industry, and build relationships across the top people in fashion, music, sports, TV and all those things. By the end of this year, I want to do a docuseries highlighting strong empowering stories, with a sports tie, but humanizing these inspiring iconic sports figures. A lot of exciting work!”

Quite an interesting man, isn’t he, Perezcious readers? Based on what we’ve learned so far, he sounds like Mr. Right on paper, but we’ll just have to tune in Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC to see a different side of him that only the cameras can reveal!

[Image via Bachelor ABC/YouTube]