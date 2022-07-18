Wait, Is Bella Hadid Getting Engaged THIS Year??!

Who else hears wedding bells??

Bella Hadid may be tying the knot sooner rather than later — whether she knows it or not! A source close to the supermodel told Entertainment Tonight that her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, is gearing up to pop the question! The source revealed:

“Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love.”

Awww, young love…

The pair first confirmed their relationship about a year ago, with a since-deleted snap of themselves kissing last July. But they’ve been rumored to be together since all the way back in 2020. (Right around the time Bella’s ex beau The Weeknd came out with his 2020 breakup album After Hours btw!)

The source had some pretty specific deets, spilling:

“Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California.”

They’ve already spoken about the wedding? Does she know when he’s going to propose?? Hmm… Well, at least we know she’s going to say YES!

Related: Bella Officially Quit Drinking After ‘Never-Ending Effect Of Pain & Stress’

Something must be special about Marc, because we all know Bella could pretty much have her pick of anyone on planet Earth! LOLz!

The soon-to-be Mr. Hadid works as an art director, and a pretty sought after one at that! The 33-year-old has worked with The New York Times, Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records, and Smoke x Mirrors, amongst others. He’s even collaborated with Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott, where he and his artistic partner Corey Damon Black produced artwork and branding content for the Highest in the Room rapper.

While Bella and Marc are both high-profile in their individual careers, they maintain more of a low-profile together as a couple — at least on social media. The 26-year-old supermodel will share the occasional glimpse of them two together on Instagram, but other than that keeps it pretty lowkey! (Maybe she’s taking a lesson from her big sis Gigi Hadid after her very public split from baby daddy Zayn Malik amidst his alleged altercation with mama Yolanda Hadid…)

However Bella did share a post earlier this month of the two locking lips in a cute, captionless pic:

OK, that’s definitely worth a thousand words. Man, they’re kinda goals…

Related: Gigi & Zayn Are Successfully Co-Parenting! And More??!

The lovebirds have also been spotted together on vacations, at Paris Fashion Week, and at Gigi’s 27th birthday bash in New York City back in April, where the whole Hadid fam — including Yolanda, Mohamed, and Anwar — were in attendance! So it’s safe to say Marc passes the vibe check if Bella is comfortable bringing him around her loved ones. A close source even revealed to Entertainment Tonight:

“Bella’s family loves Marc and Marc’s family loves Bella. They think she is sweet, down to earth and genuine.”

What do YOU think of Bella’s soon-to-be fiancé, Perezcious readers?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Images via Bella Hadid/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]