Texas Man Broke In & Attacked Neighbor's 6-Year-Old With Baseball Bat -- And No One Knows Why!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 6-year-old Texas boy — identified by family members only as Jeremy — was severely beaten by a neighbor in what police are calling “a random act.” Now, he’s fighting for his life in critical condition.

Just before dawn on September 11, a man named Daniel Logan allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home in the city of Georgetown, Texas, and began hitting the boy with a baseball bat. The child’s family called police, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the home.

Related: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Put On House Arrest After Threatening Offset!

Once there, deputies found Jeremy severely beaten and clinging to life. They arrested the 39-year-old Logan, who they later determined to be a neighbor of Jeremy’s family on Rock Mill Loop in the city. In a statement posted to social media days later about the attack, law enforcement officials called the incident “a random act” for which they could find no clear motive. They explained:

“Through investigation, detectives determined that Logan forced entry into a home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two individuals including a six-year-old child. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.”

That second victim has since been identified as Daniel’s own mother, 65-year-old Cynthia Logan. She was also struck with the bat and seriously injured, although per Fox 7 News, she was not as severely hurt as Jeremy. It’s unclear why his mother was in the home.

Logan has been charged with two felonies: first-degree injury to a child, and first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. Per People, he has reportedly already undergone a mental health assessment, as well.

The suspect’s attorney Marc Chavez spoke to that outlet on Wednesday, too. In a statement about the incident, Chavez tried to caution people from rushing to judgment:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy as well as his family during this trying time. While the allegations sound troubling, we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts come to light especially while we investigate issues related to serious mental illness. Until that time comes, we will continue to hope for the best of [recovery] for the young boy.”

Sorry, WHAT?! What circumstances does he think are going to come to light to justify a grown man beating a 6-year-old with a bat?!

A GoFundMe page has since been created to help with Jeremy’s medical costs. Set up by family friend Laila Dabbakeh, the page identifies the child’s father as Arturo Diaz. It also begs for help for the boy as he is “currently fighting for his life” in the hospital while dealing with “severe injuries and a long, uncertain road to recovery.” As of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $200,000. You can click HERE to support the family’s GoFundMe for the boy’s medical care.

Related: Shannon Beador DENIED Having A Drinking Problem Before DUI Arrest & Hit-And-Run!

Here’s more on the horrific event:

So, so awful. Our hearts go out to Jeremy and his family, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via Williamson County Sheriff’s Office/KVUE-TV/YouTube/GoFundMe]