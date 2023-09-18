Britney Spears Deletes & Reactivates IG Account After Calling Out Fans For Disturbing Her ‘Peace’!

Oops… Britney Spears is back on Instagram — AGAIN.

We all know the pop star has a bit of a love-hate relationship with the photo sharing app, frequently deactivating and reactivating her account for one reason or another. But on Friday, she took the opportunity to seemingly call fans out on the app while sharing a series of photos in nothing but her underwear, a bedazzled crop top, and tan heels. She wrote in her caption:

“When people say everywhere I go…’We missed you we missed you’ I’m like so enthralled that I’m so relatable. You can speak to me even when you’re not spoken to…because I CARE.”

She added a middle finger emoji, before concluding the post:

“I mean … should I not let you guys miss saying hi and disturb the peace”

Uhhh…??

Then, before the end of the weekend, she deleted the lengthy caption and later her whole IG account! Not good!!

But don’t worry… She’s already back, baby. On Sunday, she reactivated her account and dropped two new signature posts of her dancing around and showing off some of her fashion choices.

In the first, set to Crazy Town’s Butterfly, the 41-year-old sported a tiny silver minidress, black heels, and a racy lace top which barely covered her private bits. She then gave us an outfit change, swapping the look for an all white dress with a feather hem. See (below):

Hours later, she posted another dancing vid — but this time in a flowy, floral dress and chunky black heels.

She captioned it “TB MEXICO”

Earlier this month, the Toxic singer expressed embarrassment after her dress nearly fell off while dancing in a Cabo club, and indicated that she had “no idea” she was being “recorded from all sides.” Maybe that has something to do with her disturbed “peace” she was talking about…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

