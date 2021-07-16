Camille Grammer Calls BS On Erika Jayne's RHOBH Sobbing Amid Divorce Drama!

Camille Grammer is not buying what Erika Jayne is putting out there about the ongoing lawsuits she and estranged husband Tom Girardi are facing!

As we reported on Thursday, Erika was front-and-center in this week’s most recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, telling her co-stars all about her ongoing legal limbo and the stresses and uncertainties that go along with that.

But Camille, herself a former Housewives star who knows a thing or two about how the game is played, wasn’t ready to sign off on Jayne’s claims — even after the waterworks came out during Wednesday night’s new ep on Bravo!

Following Wednesday’s RHOBH performance, a fan tweeted this at the 52-year-old Grammer (below):

“I wish you were there to yell ‘Shut it down!!’ every time Erika started to cry”

Feeling snarky, Camille responded with an answer that left no doubt about where she stands in the whole Jayne-Girardi lawsuit controversy:

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming. Just saying.”

Yikes!!!

Crocodile tears you say, then, Camille?!

Well, suffice to say the former reality TV star definitely wouldn’t be the only one thinking that…

Multiple fans noticed they’ve seen Erika crying on the show before and somehow has never had a mascara issue (see above, left) — almost like she was planning to cry and really wanted to sell the drama this time…

For Erika’s part, she has maintained her claim that she isn’t involved in any alleged embezzlement — and that she’s ignorant of why she’s even being named in these lawsuits.

You’ll recall during Wednesday’s new season 11 episode, the Broadway alum took issue with even being named in the Lion Air Flight 610 victim’s fund lawsuit, telling her co-stars:

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore.”

And that apparently wasn’t even the only time her 82-year-old estranged husband suspiciously involved her in a legal matter!

Several years ago, Erika revealed, her name came up in a separate lawsuit on a different matter — then, too, the Georgia native claimed she had nothing to do with the situation and didn’t know why she was so named:

“Two years ago, when I was named in a lawsuit in Arizona, I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ When I went home and I was like, ‘What is this?,’ he said, ‘Just bulls**t. Don’t worry about it.’ When I pressed further? ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’ I know how mean and how viscous and how utterly dismissive Tom is. Tom wins. You lose. The end. That’s the way it’s always been.”

Oof!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Erika has said quite a few not-so-good things about Tom recently as their divorce progresses — but is it all an act, like Camille evidently believes based on her drop-in to the drama (above)?

Or is there something else going on here??

Sound OFF about everything Erika Jayne-related down in the comments (below)…

