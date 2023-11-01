Courteney Cox Looks Downcast In First Sighting Since Matthew Perry’s Sudden Death

Courteney Cox has been spotted for the first time since Matthew Perry’s tragic death.

On Monday night, the Scream star was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu after grabbing dinner with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and some friends. She appeared to be in low spirits, understandably, just a day or so after learning that her Friends co-star and love interest had died so suddenly.

Related: Pics Of Matthew 24 Hours Before Death Show How Quickly Things Can Change…

In the pics, Courteney can be seen in a gray shirt and jeans as she headed for her black SUV outside of the eatery. See (below):

'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Seen For First Time Since Matthew Perry's Death | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/S7TLJFsUs3 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2023

This is the first time the 59-year-old has been seen in public since the disheartening news emerged. On Monday, the entire Friends cast, including Court, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, came together to release a joint statement addressing the “unfathomable” loss. They wrote:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on Saturday after an apparent cardiac arrest led to drowning.

Our hearts continue to be with all of his loved ones.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]