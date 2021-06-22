Courtney Stodden WANTS To Do Chrissy Teigen Sit-Down With Oprah!

File this under things that you’ll never see on TV? Because if Chrissy Teigen is going to get out from under the weight of her bullying controversy, it’s not going to be like this…

We heard a report last week that the Cravings author was trying to set up an interview with Oprah Winfrey to tell her side of the scandal. Sources said she believed that, much the same as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were able to change the national narrative, at the very least, with their bombshell sit-down, she would be able to convince fans she was not the same woman who posted those cruel things on Twitter all those years ago.

As one insider put it:

“Chrissy is a fighter and she believes that she is such an excellent communicator that she can talk herself out of any mess. … She’s reached out to several friends who have convinced her this would be a good idea.”

Well, you know who else thinks it’s a good idea? Courtney Stodden! Yep, the first person to put Chrissy on blast for bullying — twice because the first time over a year ago was completely ignored for some reason.

Back in May, Courtney kicked this whole thing off by coming forward and showing receipts of the times the Lip Sync Battle co-host had literally told them to kill themself in both public tweets and private DMs. Similar to tweets often written by Gen Z kids — only Chrissy was in her late 20s. Even in the early, more savage days of Twitter, it was WAY over the line.

TMZ cameras caught up with Courtney and asked the nonbinary model what they thought of the possible interview. They responded:

“I think that would really be interesting, actually.”

But what about going on with Chrissy? That actually seemed even more appealing to the 26-year-old — since it would be more helpful to people:

“Oprah has a really big platform, and I think that if it helps save lives by me telling my story, I would consider it. I think it’s important to be kind in this world, and there’s been so much meanness happening, and a lot of deflecting.”

Whoa, “a lot of deflecting”?? That’s pretty specific! LOLz!

We can’t help but hear that as a jab at Chrissy, who has handled this whole scandal with an apologetic tone — but apparently without ever really apologizing.

While Chrissy said she was reaching out in private to the people she had hurt, Courtney has claimed Chrissy actually BLOCKED them on Twitter — and Farrah Abraham echoed that sentiment, saying she had not gotten so much as a DM from the Sports Illustrated alum apologizing for berating her online.

See, this is why we don’t think there’s ANY WAY Chrissy would ever allow Courtney to come on with her. The whole point of an Oprah interview would be to control the narrative, to put forth her side with no interruptions. Can you imagine Chrissy having to sit there while Courtney sobs about being told as a teen to die by suicide by an older celeb?? Believe us, there is NO publicist who would want you to picture that!

Also, we just can’t imagine Chrissy would want anything to prompt viewers to ask, “If this was all about making fun of people for attention, why did she send even crueler things by DM??” No, we may yet see a Chrissy convo with Oprah, but Courtney most certainly will not be in attendance.

