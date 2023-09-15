Deborra-Lee Furness Ditched Wedding Ring Days Before Hugh Jackman Split Announcement!

Deborra-Lee Furness was giving us signs about her relationship’s demise before she and Hugh Jackman announced it.

Earlier on Friday, the longtime couple officially announced their divorce to People in a joint statement, which said in-part:

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They also said in their statement their fam is top priority, and this is the only thing they’d be saying about the matter. After 27 years together, none of us were expecting to hear this news. We really thought they’d go the distance! But it looks like the 67-year-old Australian actress was giving us a wink DAYS ago.

On Tuesday she was spotted out and about on the streets of New York City. The Shame alum looked stunning in her all-black outfit with her striped knee-high socks peeking out from a pair of platform Oxford shoes. She completed her look with a large black tote and some dangly white earrings, but one accessory was missing — her wedding ring!

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Deborra-Lee Furness steps out sans wedding ring days before Hugh Jackman split announcement https://t.co/EgLB37OTdA pic.twitter.com/9NNJ5lNEWV — Page Six (@PageSix) September 15, 2023

It’s worth mentioning this isn’t the first time the pair’s rings have been absent. Back in July both the X-Men star and his wife were seen without the jewelry after she’d ditched hers the previous month — which leaves us to wonder just how long this split has actually been on its way. Have they been having trouble for a while? So sad.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]