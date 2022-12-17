Delilah Belle Hamlin Opens Up About Sobriety After Suffering Seizures & Scary Overdose…

Delilah Belle Hamlin is opening up about sobriety following her major health scare last year.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has been practicing a clean and healthy lifestyle in 2022, referring to her newfound sobriety as “something I’m really grateful for.”

In a Thursday interview with Flaunt Magazine, the 24-year-old reflected on her “past two years of struggling,” opening up about how she began having seizures “back in July of last year.” After being asked whether or not she uses her platforms to raise awareness about physical and mental health, she explained:

“That’s really why I took to Instagram, because my family and I were trying to find doctors, and no one could figure out why this was happening. I’m grateful to have a platform because I got many recommendations. At the same time, it saddened me when opening up that some of my words were misconstrued. It’s why I haven’t been more present on social media about mental health, even though I’d love to.”

The young star is of course referring to a since-deleted IG post in which she admitted to an overdose in November of 2021, after a psychiatrist “over-prescribed” her for panic attacks:

“He gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed.”

If you don’t remember the lengthy post, she pretty much claimed she felt like the COVID-19 vaccine led to a flare up of autoimmune diseases she “didn’t know” she had. She vehemently denied being an “anti-Vaxxer,” noting at the time her health issues were “not all from the vaccine,” but merely triggered by it, she believed. Check it out HERE.

Flash forward, the celeb kid decided to cut out all the pharmaceuticals — AND alcohol, but was still met with confusion from her followers. She told the outlet:

“It also got really misconstrued. I haven’t really spoken about why I became sober. I chose to be sober because of the seizures that I was starting to have because of brain inflammation. I’ve been a year and some months sober from alcohol and other things. I don’t think about it. I love this lifestyle. I wouldn’t push it on anyone, but it’s definitely an amazing feeling.”

Notice there’s no more discussion of the COVID-19 vaccine… However, she did admit to still feeling a bit alienated after the health change, explaining:

“It’s such an interesting word, the word ‘sober.’ It’s shown me the connotations that come with it — like, ‘she’s an addict.’ No, I’m really just living my life without substances to get me to feel something. I feel enough.”

See her Flaunt cover (below):

Well, we’re just happy Delilah took control of her life, and seems to be in a FAR better place, both physically and mentally. What are your thoughts on her sobriety, and overall health updates, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

