Woman Claims Her Security Camera Captured Footage Of Dinosaur In Florida!

At this point, we’re about ready to toss our “2021 bingo cards” out the window.

After the year (and change) that we’ve had, we didn’t think anything could surprise us, but “dinosaur spotted in Florida” definitely comes close. Although if dinosaurs were going to start making a comeback, Florida is the place we’d expect it to happen!

Related: Man Throws Bobcat Across The Yard After It Attacks His Wife — WATCH!

The eyebrow-raising news comes from a woman named Cristina Ryan, a homeowner in Palm Coast, FL. She shared video from her house’s security camera with Fox 35 Orlando. The grainy footage depicts an unknown creature scampering across Ryan’s backyard. Ch-ch-check it out below:

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but we can see why she thought it might be a dino!

Ryan told the outlet:

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way. Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!”

She added:

“Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I’m sticking with raptor myself.”

The Internet being the Internet, plenty of commenters have already weighed in on what exactly the creature might be. Guesses include a peacock, a bearded dragon, a small alligator, or a dog wearing a reflective harness. One person even suggested it could be a person in a dinosaur suit. Safe to say it’s not a real dinosaur, but the poor quality of the video lends the same air of mystery that surrounds supposed footage of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.

That said, this news comes shortly after Elon Musk’s Neuralink co-founder claimed that the company has the means to recreate dinosaurs. Max Hodak tweeted earlier this month:

“We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to.Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but . maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species.”

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but ????‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Yeah, that concept did not work out so well in the actual Jurassic Park, so we’d like to pass on this idea, please. Unless this footage really does show a dinosaur escaped from one of Elon’s evil genius labs, in which case we’re already at the part of the movie where things go horribly wrong. LOLz.

Related: WHOA! Patricia Arquette’s ‘Awkward Date’ Story Is A Freakin’ Lifetime Thriller!

Of course, the Jurassic World official Twitter account had fun jumping on board the conspiracy train:

They’re in our world now… https://t.co/cMq8Z8fl4Z — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 19, 2021

So what do U think, Perezcious readers — can you figure out what kind of creature this is? Sound off with your guesses in the comments (below)!

[Image via Fandango/YouTube]