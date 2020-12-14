Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Have No Shame -- Openly Flirting On Instagram Amid His Scandalous Divorce!

These two aren’t really feeling the need to be low-key any more, are they?!

Larsa Pippen and her embattled new man Malik Beasley are taking their public displays of affection to the internet, and leaving no doubt about where things are headed between the two of ’em!

On Saturday evening, Larsa posted a brand new pic to her Instagram account — a simple selfie along with a simple question in the caption (below):

“What makes you the happiest?”

Hmmm… Donuts? Yeah, it’s gonna be donuts for us. Ha! All made up and wearing a low-cut, sparkly outfit, the 46-year-old looks great, as you can see here:

Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long for the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star to respond! Hours later in the comments section, Beasley popped up, dropping in his one-letter response: the letter “U” alongside a red heart emoji. Awwww!

Cute as it may be, it’s also super sudden, ya know?! Heck, it hasn’t even been a full month since those infamous photos first surfaced showing Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife walking alongside Malik at that Miami mall. Heck, Larsa is still fending off social media chatter from that part of the scandal, and yet these two are already moving forward enough to leave sappy public comments on each other’s IG posts?!

When you know, you know, we suppose. Guess we can say Larsa is definitely more girlfriend material and less mall-walking side-piece, in light of things like this then, right? Something tells us it’s going to be an interesting NBA season this winter…

On the other end of the whole situation, Beasley’s now-estranged wife, Montana Yao, has stuck with her plan to file for divorce and get away from it all — an understandable action she took immediately after seeing the pics plastered all over social media. According to reports, she’s now content to lay low in quarantine with her own parents, and her 18-month-old son Malik, whom she shares with the NBA star.

Get ready, y’all: something tells us there will be a million more twists and turns here as the divorce runs its course, and Larsa and Malik do… whatever it is they do.

What do U think of the extremely public social media flirting?! Over the top?? Rude to rub it in Montana’s face?! Or is all fair at this point?? One thing is for sure: these two sure are moving fast! Sound OFF with your opinions on everything here down in the comments (below)!

