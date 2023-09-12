Got A Tip?

Ed Sheeran Left Couple DUMBFOUNDED After Crashing Wedding To Play His New Music!

Can you imagine?! A couple just got the coolest surprise at their wedding!

On Saturday night, a wedding was taking place at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas when none other than Ed Sheeran decided to crash! The singer showed up with his guitar and a choir! In a video he posted to Instagram, he could be heard singing his upcoming track Magical while the bride and groom got teary-eyed beside him.

After the serenade, he stood and watched as the lovebirds, Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, sealed the ceremony with a kiss and then took a picture. He also signed their marriage certificate as the official witness. Awesome! Take a look!

Incredible!!

The couple is still in awe of this special moment they got to experience, commenting:

“THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives we’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us

They added on their own pages:

“We’re still processing what an unforgettable moment this was! Thank you [Sheeran] for truly making our special day magical.”

So sweet! Ed was in town for a show at the Allegiant Stadium — but it was canceled about an hour before he was set to take the stage due to a “safety issue” with the stage. Guess he found a good way to use his time!

