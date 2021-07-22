Former Tom Girardi Employee SLAMS Erika Jayne's 'Terrible Acting' In Infamous RHOBH Crying Scene!

Tom Girardi‘s former associates are not convinced by Erika Jayne‘s recent tears on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

The embattled lawyer and his now-estranged wife are facing the fight of their lives in an embezzlement lawsuit that threatens both of their reputations and their financial well-being. And to hear those close to Tom tell it, Erika ought not get out of this so easily!

Kim Archie, a former legal consultant with Tom’s law firm Girardi Keese, has come forward again to give her thoughts on Erika’s waterworks and steadfast lawsuit knowledge denials. (For those of you who watched the Hulu doc The Housewife and the Hustler, you’ll remember her being interviewed for that, too.)

This time, Kim (pictured in inset, above) is speaking with host Heather McDonald on the Juicy Scoop podcast, and she’s raising serious doubts about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s infamous on-camera crying last week!

Archie opened by saying (below):

“There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born — so I’m sure she could get waterproof mascara. She likes big sunglasses. There are scenes that somebody posted where she’s inside with sunglasses. So she’s sitting in bright sunlight with non-waterproof mascara, you know, just sobbing.”

Forever a gossip hound, Heather shared her own skepticism, too — commenting about how it’s natural for someone to wipe their eyes when they cry — and Erika never did that during her on-camera cry.

Good point!

Archie added more, slamming Erika’s “acting” in that infamous crying scene:

“That whole scene — and I watched it — did she take acting classes? I thought she went to, like, an art high school in Atlanta. She needs to get her money back from any classes because nobody was buying any of that. I mean, that was terrible acting. It was horrible.”

Yikes…

The biggest issue for Archie, though, stems from her belief that Erika does not appear at all sympathetic towards Tom’s alleged victims.

Archie should know, too, considering she told a close friend to hire Girardi Keese in an injury lawsuit — only for the law firm to allegedly embezzle the family’s settlement money.

The podcast guest summed it up, saying:

“She wants people to be sympathetic, but she’s not sympathetic! Who gave you that narrative? Like, who’s crafting this PR stuff? I mean, come on. We all know she’s on a reality show. She’s done enough media. Her side has to craft a narrative and lay it out — who’s doing it? Who’s coming up with this? Because it looks wild. I mean, it doesn’t make sense.”

Wow!

Strong words coming from somebody who knows this case quite well, indeed.

Here’s more from Archie during her sit-down with McDonald on the Juicy Scoop podcast (below):

Wow! Sooo is it true? Are those really crocodile tears Erika is crying??

Or has she truly been innocently swept up in all this bull s**t and she’s simply trying to make it through day to day?!

