Halle Berry Sparks Marriage Rumors After New Year’s Pic With Boyfriend Van Hunt!

Did they or didn’t they? That is the question!

Halle Berry seemingly suggested that she may have tied the knot with Van Hunt. On Saturday, the 55-year-old actress shared a picture of them kissing in front of an archway in a chapel that overlooked a gorgeous tropical view. But what sent fans into a tizzy was the cryptic caption that read:

“well…IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Based on that information, you would think that she and Hunt are now husband and wife. However, if you swipe over to the next photo, the couple cuddled closed for a sweet selfie with the test written over:

“It’s 2022!”

What does that mean? Well, there is a strong chance that she is saying that it’s officially the new year – and they did not get married. Basically, Halle may have just fooled us all. According to TMZ, the caption actually included the hashtag “#gotcha” at first – but it has been subsequently removed. You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Amid the speculation, many people actually took to the comments section to offer their congratulations to Halle and Van – including fellow celebrities like Dwayne Johnson who wrote:

“Congrats you two!!!”

Naomi Campbell then commented:

“Congratulations @halleberry. Blessings to your beautiful Union.”

Taraji P. Henson added:

“Congrats!!! So happy for you.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out the possible playful prank, with one person saying:

“people they didn’t get married it’s just a post she saying well it’s official is 2022 and she took the picture with her boyfriend no congrats yet but love the pose”

Another noted:

“She not married. Did y’all see the second slide?”

Hmm…

For now, this just seems like a really good joke on Halle and Van’s part!

As you know, the Catwoman star has been married three times before. She was previously hitched to MLB star David Justice from 1993-1997, then to singer Eric Benet from 2001-2005, and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013-2015. She also has two children from her previous relationships, her 8-year-old son Maceo with Martinez and her 13-year-old daughter Nahla with model Gabriel Aubry.

It wouldn’t shock us too much if Halle decided to get married again to the singer, who she has been dating since September 2020. Speaking with Women’s Health last month, she gushed about how Hunt has made her a “much better mother” to her little ones than their fathers ever did, explaining:

“I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

It sounds like things are still going well between the pair, so who knows what 2022 may bring for them! Possibly (for real this time) wedding bells?! We’ll have to wait and see.

Reactions to the possible prank? Drop them in the comments (below)!

