Halsey & Avan Jogia Have Been Dating 'A Few Months' And It's SERIOUS!

Halsey‘s new man isn’t as new as you might think!

After the musician (who uses she/they pronouns) was spotted on a PDA-filled date with actor Avan Jogia, it was pretty clear they are ON — but according to a source for The Messenger on Thursday, they’ve actually been together for MONTHS!

Related: Halsey Using Own Breast Milk As Skin Care Ingredient!

The insider dished to the outlet:

“Halsey has been dating Avan for a few months now. They met through mutual friends in the music industry. He has a band and has been working on music so they have bonded over that and it’s really brought them together.”

The Bad At Love singer is settling into her relationship with the Victorious alum well. Apparently it’s getting “serious” between them — the source claims they even introduced the 31-year-old actor to their son, Ender Ridley:

“It’s pretty serious now and Halsey has even introduced her son to Avan. She is on great terms with her ex and they are great co-parents. It’s going well between them and there is no drama with [him].”

Whoa!

It’s surprising to see how serious things have gotten so fast, especially considering the Nightmare singer only just split with their baby daddy Alev Aydin in April. We mean — that timeline is a little tight, no? How many months of dating we talkin’??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avan Jogia/Halsey/Instagram]