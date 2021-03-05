Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry Speaks Out Amid Taylor Swift Joke Backlash & More Online Bullying From Fans

Antonia Gentry expressed her love and pride for Ginny & Georgia just days after facing some intense criticism from Taylor Swift about a “deeply sexist” joke her character makes.

As you may recall, fans were furious over a quip made about the pop sensation’s love life in the Netflix series. To refresh your memory, the title character Ginny argued with her mom Georgia and busted out this line during a tense scene:

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Ooof. As you could probably guess, the Grammy winner didn’t appreciate the comment. Once she caught wind of the misogynistic jest, she took to Twitter to address her thoughts on the contentious moment.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia. 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you ???? Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Afterward, the phrase “Respect Taylor Swift” started trending on the platform. While Swift’s fans and friends rightfully came to her defense, many also took the time to unfairly harass Gentry and her co-stars online. According to Buzzfeed News, followers have demanded an apology from the 23-year-old and have even left some “openly racist” comments on her social media accounts.

Let us remind everyone, again. It is not Gentry’s fault for the throwaway comment! The Love Story singer’s initial message was directed at the streaming company and writers who allowed the messed up line in the first place — NOT the actress. So, please stop your racist and hateful words. Taylor is totally valid in her thoughts, BUT the awful messages are not.

To make matters even worse, it looks like Swifties have decided to start targeting random people such as Condé Nast video producer and writer Carrie Courogen. Yeah, like we said, random as f**k! The New York-based journalist previously quote-tweeted the call-out post and said, “cancel cancel culture lmao i hate it here.”

After receiving an influx of hate, she later added in a since-deleted tweet:

“Imagine if she’d speak critically about her threat-happy, dox-loving stans with the same amount of vigor she has for a stupid joke.”

That was well said, at least in our books. Unfortunately, it looks like the post only added more fuel to the flames of Swift’s supporters, who reportedly continue to dox and attack Courogen.

For the past 24+ hours, I have been doxxed & endlessly harassed on every social platform by Sw*ft stans. They found & contacted my personal phone and personal email & phone. Some left voicemails. The allegation that *I* am the one harassing is disgusting and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/HKKVN8QtGD — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) March 2, 2021

It amazes us how people think it is okay to fight misogyny with even more misogyny and pure hate.

While Gentry didn’t address Swift or the online bullying, the young actress’ most recent Instagram post aimed to thank fans for their continued support of the series.

“Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl — that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard, and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride.”

She went on to reflect on how much playing the character, Ginny, meant to her.

“As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve. Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no.”

The Georgia native continued:

“She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices, and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in — even though she may not have all of her facts straight. She makes mistakes — morally, mentally, physically, emotionally — and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in.”

Gentry concluded the personal note by thanking “all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia, thank you for your voices and inspiration.”

Beautiful words.

Swift has yet to respond to the Candy Jar alum’s message nor addressed the disgusting things her followers have said to this poor woman and others. At this point, Swift should speak out against the toxicity and bullying within her fandom.

However, to Antonia, keep on shining! You got this, and it hopefully blow over soon!

