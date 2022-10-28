Howie Mandel Finally Addresses Meghan Markle's Deal Or No Deal Comments -- & Says He Also Felt Like A 'Bimbo!'

Well, this is unexpected!

Howie Mandel is finally opening up about Meghan Markle’s controversial Deal or No Deal complaints, and he actually agrees with her!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, the game show host revealed he doesn’t understand all the drama around the Duchess of Sussex’s comments. As we’ve been following, last week on her podcast Archetypes, Meghan claimed working as a “briefcase girl” on the NBC series made her feel like a “bimbo.” Turns out she wasn’t the only one feeling this way!

The 66-year-old comedian surprisingly explained he also felt like he could do way more than the show allowed him, reflecting:

“I get it because — I’ve never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat. I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me and I had to do nothing.”

While he was arguably the star of the show, Howie insists he didn’t have much to do, and when he asked for more responsibilities, those in charge “used to say shut up and just tell them to open the case,” which left him feeling similarly unfulfilled:

“I get it. I felt like nothing. And that’s why I’ve moved on and become a judge on [America’s Got Talent]. I just needed more than to be a Deal or No Deal host.”

Hmm. Such an interesting thing to hear coming from him!

After Prince Harry’s wife opened up about her time on the show, several former co-stars and colleagues spoke out against her take on the behind-the-scenes environment of the series. Stylist Dina Cerchione, who worked on the models and Howie, took to Instagram to defend Deal or No Deal, writing:

“To know me is to know I love my work. It’s been a rough week watching a show I love SO much be criticized. I had the privilege to design the looks for Deal or No Deal, for all of the women and, of course, @howiemandel. It was one of the most wonderful, challenging, highs profile gigs of my career and I loved every minute of it.”

Model and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan also clapped back at Meghan’s hot take, arguing the show provided the women with plenty of opportunities to shine on-screen and off – so long as they seized every moment and didn’t just consider the gig another job for a paycheck. Howie went on to acknowledge the success of several briefcase girls, including Claudia and Chrissy Teigen, noting the models were “a lot more intelligent and accomplished” than him. One of the women, Stacey Gardner, even graduated from law school and became a lawyer right before joining the show! Wow!

But in Meghan’s defense, Howie said Deal or No Deal “was a great workplace environment” and pointed out she didn’t say it was a “bad” place to work, it just wasn’t for her long term. That said, the 41-year-old was critical of the gig and called out problematic behaviors she had to deal with, recalling on the pod:

“There were different stations for having your lashes put on or extensions put in, or the padding in your bra. When I look back at that time, I’ll never forget this one detail. … There was a woman who ran the show and she’d be there backstage and I can still hear her … she’d go, ‘Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!’”

So, we can see why people assumed she was slamming the workplace! Still, Howie went on to stick up for the Suits alum, arguing:

“I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining. I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her.”

The Gremlins alum also suggested the Archewell founder was only talking about “what was going on in her mind” at the time and not dissing the entire production, adding:

“I don’t think she’s maligning Deal or No Deal. I could be wrong, but I don’t think there weren’t ever [any] complaints from any of the women. And unlike most shows up until that point, the ladies had more to do. They weren’t just pointing out gifts and opening [cases], a lot of times they were mic’d and they had their input.”

Because of all of this, he doesn’t understand the controversy — but seems to be in support of Meghan nonetheless, concluding:

“So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me standing there with 26 women staring at me made me feel like a bimbo.”

Whoa!

Guess Meghan’s “bimbo” comments have some real merit to them! Howie’s take on the situation comes following a week of backlash for the royal, who was left feeling “disappointed” by the drama. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“This negative backlash is extremely disappointing to Meghan, but she’s learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago. She knows that there are certain critics who will go to great lengths to stir the pot and call her out as a hypocrite in any way possible.”

Getting the support of the host sure helps! Check out more of Howie’s interview (below)!

Thoughts?! Can you believe he felt like a bimbo, too?? Sound off (below)!

