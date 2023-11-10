Jenelle Evans' Stepdaughter Maryssa Questioned By CPS After Dad David Eason Charged With Child Abuse, BUT...

Child Protective Services is taking a deeper look into Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s family life.

As we’ve been covering, Jenelle‘s 14-year-old son Jace was removed from her care earlier this fall after her husband was charged with child abuse. He’s now said to be thriving back in the care of his grandmother Barbara Evans, who essentially raised him, and it seems like the couple’s other kids and stepkids could potentially be removed from the household as well…

According to a source for The US Sun on Friday, David’s 16-year-old daughter, Maryssa, whom he shares with ex Whitney Rich, is now speaking with CPS as part of their investigation. The source explained:

“Maryssa has spoken to CPS by now, and it was supposed to be with Jenelle and David’s lawyer present.”

While this is an opportunity for her to share any problems she may or may not have been having in the household — as well as speak on David and Jace’s interactions — the source thinks she might not be inclined to reveal much after a past experience with the agency, noting:

“She was really burned by the 2019 CPS investigation, and remained in their home despite promises she wouldn’t have to go back there. So no one is expecting her to say much to CPS now.”

Oof.

As you might recall, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of all their combined children after the latter killed the family’s dog. While the MTV personality left her hubby at first, she eventually stuck by his side through the controversy — and it was deemed the kids weren’t safe at home. In 2020, Maryssa even testified she was scared to live with her dad and stepmom, but all the kids were placed back into the controversial home — including Maryssa! So we can understand if she unfortunately lost faith in the org if she already expressed her fears and nothing substantial happened. So sad.

According to the same US Sun source, Kaiser (whom Jenelle shares with Nathan Griffith) and Ensley (whom she shares with David) have also spoken to CPS at least once with the parents’ lawyer present. This after Jenelle was scolded in an October hearing by a case worker who claimed she’d made it hard for CPS to interview the kids on several occasions. Jeez. As the investigation progresses, CPS is pursuing further discussions with all the kids who remain in the home — but this time without Jenelle and David’s attorney in the room. Makes sense. There could be a conflict of interest.

We hope if any of the kids feel they are in danger, they will have the courage to speak up — and that correct steps are taken to ensure their safety moving forward. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

