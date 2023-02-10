Jennifer Coolidge Worked With Dead People Before Acting?!

A woman of many talents.

We know her as the now Golden Globe-awarded actress who stole the show as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s The White Lotus, as Stifler’s mom from American Pie, or as stylish makeup guru Paulette Bonafonté from the Legally Blonde movies… But long before the fame, Jennifer Coolidge almost did something completely different…

In an interview with Vogue published Thursday, the Shotgun Wedding star revealed that she initially embarked down a VERY different career path before acting:

“I sort of thought that maybe I’d be a makeup artist, but I was not the best in the class, and who wants to be sort of mediocre at something if you pick that as a career?”

Apparently, prior to gracing our screens, Jennifer attended the Joe Blasco School in Los Angeles, where she studied special effects, fashion, and beauty. And get this: the curriculum even included a mortuary makeup class! Yes, you read that right — Stifler’s mom almost became a makeup artist for dead people!

Related: Jennifer Gets Hilariously Bleeped During Golden Globes Speech!

The class actually didn’t include any cadavers, but still a pretty wild mental image — and the Epic Movie actress still learned a thing or two! She explained:

“If you have dark under your eyes, like black or blue, you can actually mix orange makeup in with your concealer, and it will completely cover the blue, or yellow to cover redness.”

The more you know.

As for the reason for all the makeup talk, the 61-year-old was speaking to the outlet about her highly anticipated Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand she deeply resonates with because of their commitment to animal rights:

“A lot of the lines sort of fake you out, and when you really read between the lines you realize that they aren’t completely cruelty-free. The thing I love about the e.l.f. stuff — it really is like, vegan. And it’s extremely affordable.”

See, her art really does imitate her life in more ways than one: both with her role in Legally Blonde as a makeup artist AND the second film in the franchise focusing on Elle Woods’ campaign against animal testing! She was perfect for those movies!

Related: Jennifer Recalls Steamy Night With A MUCH Younger Man!

A teaser for her upcoming Sunday ad, which was co-written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, shows Coolidge trying out the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. She says in the spot:

“Oh my God. It looks like I came from the sea! I look like a dolphin … a baby dolphin!”

Must be a nod to her hilarious Golden Globes wish to someday portray a dolphin on camera! See the clip for yourself (below):

Thoughts on Jennifer’s revelation, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via e.l.f. Cosmetics/YouTube]