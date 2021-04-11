Jennifer Lopez Ditches Engagement Ring In New Pics -- Is She Officially Done With A-Rod?!

It’s been pretty rocky between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for the last couple of months, but everything seemed to be going well as they worked on their relationship. However, it looks like things might have taken a turn for the worse!

On Saturday, the 51-year-old shared some Instagram pics from the set of her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, in which she is NOT wearing the $1.8 million engagement ring from A-Rod.

The snapshots featured Lopez posing and taking selfies on a staircase, as she attempts to “keep calm and work on the weekend.” And while the singer sported some bling, including a giant rock on her right hand, the emerald cut diamond was noticeably missing. Take a look for yourself (below):

Hours later, Lopez posted two more photos, again, without the symbolic sparkler.

This comes just a few days after she also went ring-less for an InStyle cover story. The article featured some lovely quotes from her ex-fiance Ben Affleck and ex-husband Marc Anthony — but no mention of the former Yankees baseball player at all.

It’s definitely not looking good for the couple. Granted, we can give Lopez the benefit of the doubt and say that perhaps the ring was gone because she was on set. That means constantly getting in and out of costume. The visuals might have been taken in a moment of downtime while the crew sets up a shot or switches set pieces. Maybe she didn’t want to lose it. Who knows!

On the other hand, it still seems weird to post without it given all the rumors. Celebs are no strangers to how the public will interpret and react to pictures like these. So we could assume the images were just a carefully crafted message to ease into the future breakup statement. But like we said, who knows! You’ll have to take a wild guess for yourself. For now, here’s a refresher on what the ring actually looked like since we haven’t seen it on Jennifer’s hand in a bit:

As you may know, the new snapshots come amid the speculation that Lopez split from her longtime beau, who she became engaged to in March 2019. However, the beloved power couple swiftly shut down the gossip and told People they were “working through some things.” The 45-year-old slugger soon flew to the Dominican Republic from his home in Miami to pack on the PDA with the superstar, attempting to show folks how it all was good between them.

The businessman recently got ensnared in a cheating scandal with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, who alleged that she and Rodriguez had exchanged messages while he was in a relationship with Lopez. When the pair “called off” their engagement, many people thought it confirmed the infidelity allegations. However, Rodriguez has denied the rumors.

Do U think it’s finally over between Jennifer and Alex? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

