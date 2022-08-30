Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says He Was Only Sarah Hyland's Wedding Officiant Because THIS Modern Family Co-Star Was Busy!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he was Sarah Hyland‘s plan B wedding officiant — because their other Modern Family co-star couldn’t make it!

As you know, Sarah married her longtime fiancé Wells Adams last week in a gorgeous wedding which was officiated by Jesse, her TV uncle. But apparently he wasn’t always going to be the one to do it! During a screening of his new Netflix film Ivy + Bean, the actor revealed he replaced a co-star: Ty Burrell He told ET on Monday:

“I don’t know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency. So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that’s why Ty wasn’t there, he had stuff going on.”

That’s right, Hyland’s TV dad, Phil Dunphy, was set to officiate! How cute!

Oh, the feels — if only Ty would’ve gotten to be there!

Related: Sarah Had TWO Vera Wang Wedding Dresses — See PICS

Ferguson went on to say he felt nervous about directing the ceremony as it was his first time doing so — and the wedding was a high profile event which only added more pressure:

“Everyone was invited and not everyone could make it, but I had 12 days, and I was like, ‘Well, no pressure, this is my first time, and then it’s going to be a wedding, and it’s going to be in Vogue magazine, and there’s also going to be paparazzi shots of me from a helicopter, officiating, no pressure.'”

The 46-year-old said Ty was a big help when planning what to say, though, and offered him some bullet points:

“He hadn’t written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.'”

How sweet! We love the co-stars still being so close and like a real family after all this time!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]