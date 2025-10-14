The Truth Behind Justin Bieber's Harsh Reaction To Mom's Prayer Request -- And Where Their Relationship Stands!

Pattie Mallette worried fans when she started praying for Justin Bieber‘s healing and protection — only for him to sassily clap back! So, what’s going on? And is there cause for alarm?

As we covered, the pop star’s 50-year-old momma took to Instagram late last month to share a lengthy prayer declaring “freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over” her son while asking for his “every wound” to be healed. It was sweet, but also unsettling!

Related: John Mayer Is Dating Influencer Kat Stickler! OMG!

It took a bit for the musician to react, and when he did last week, it was cold AF! He seemingly blasted the prayer request, commenting:

“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong”

But now, an insider close to the One Time crooner insists that wasn’t as shady as it seemed! Speaking to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the source said there was no ill will behind the response — instead, JB was just joking with his mom. They maintained it was all in fun:

“I get that it seemed dismissive or rude, but it was written with a smirk, not a growl. He knew what she was saying. It was just a joke, and he appreciates her prayers.”

The confidant argued everyone’s reading too much into the prayer and response:

“That was a prayer, a hedge of protection. It was a blanket prayer. Everyone is focused on the healing of every wound, but it’s a prayer of restoration and protection. This was her basically asking God to take care of every burden that Justin has, both the ones we know about and the ones we don’t. It’s a stretch to say that she was talking about anything specific.”

That said, the source also revealed the mother-son duo don’t speak much these days — not a great sign! They went on:

“For one thing, she is probably not in a position to know — Justin doesn’t confide those things in her. But for another thing, she was using this as a way to share her faith, not to alert everyone that he is struggling. She’s smarter than that.”

Hmm. She also seems smart enough to know how famous the singer is and that every little thing that gets said about him makes headlines. She must’ve known this was going to attract a lot of attention — and yet she still made it alarmingly cryptic!

While the Holy hitmaker doesn’t lean on his mother these days (after having a “complicated” relationship with his parents, something he’s discussed in the past), the source tried to reassure fans by sharing that “Justin is doing okay” and has a strong support system — despite ongoing reports his inner circle is concerned for him! The source expressed:

“He has had some struggles, many of them he doesn’t want to share. But he’s immersing himself in prayer and Bible study, surrounding himself with people who love him and are in his corner, regardless of his fame. Justin has really shed himself of hangers-on who want to be with him because he’s Justin Bieber.”

It’s gotta be hard to weed out those fake friends!

The Grammy winner’s also been committed to working on his marriage with Hailey, the insider positively concluded:

“He and Hailey have had ups and downs, but he’s talking about how much he loves her, and how much he loves Jack. He’s committed to being the man he can be for them.”

Well, that’s good, at least! Hopefully, it turns out there really was no reason to be worried about this prayer…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]