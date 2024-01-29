Britney Spears 'Really Likes' Justin Timberlake's New Music After Puzzling Instagram Post Shocks The World!

That shocking and unexpected Instagram post Britney Spears made over the weekend wasn’t false or phony in any way! So say insiders close to the singer now, at least!

On Monday, hours after the Toxic singer shared an eyebrow-raising IG post praising her controversial ex Justin Timberlake‘s new music, sources are abuzz about how she really meant that praise — despite what she wrote about JT in her infamous memoir The Woman In Me!!

If you didn’t see in our Monday morning report, Brit took to IG to share a video clip of JT and Jimmy Fallon together promoting the singer’s new music and tour. And not only did she laud the boy band vet for his new tunes, she also apologized for any offense her memoir may have caused!!! Writing candidly in the social media post that sits now behind her locked account, Spears shared:

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too”

That’s right! She’s all about both Selfish AND Sanctified. Didn’t expect that, did ya?? And now, sources are saying her appreciation and admiration is totally legit!! Speaking to People, one insider said:

“Honestly she just wanted to wish him well. She really does like the song. She’s a kind person.”

And a second mole doubled down on that attitude:

“She genuinely just loves good music. She was curious about [Timberlake’s] new tracks, and she really likes his new music. Britney has a good heart and is full of compliments when she likes something. She always speaks her mind. That’s what’s so special about her.”

Can’t deny that last part, that’s for sure!

But seriously, it’s a little strange that Britney publicly copped to liking JT’s music after dragging him all over in her memoir released just a few months back, isn’t it?!

Then again, as she said, the memoir was a way for her to finally get things off her chest after years and years of holding adversity down deep inside. There were the conservatorship trials, the mental health tribulations, and the abortion accusation against Justin. Once it was written and published and released, POOF! It was over — for Britney, at least. She finally got her closure and was able to let all that anger go…

For her fans though, well, all those offenses are brand new now with the memoir being just a few months old. So it makes sense that they’d be up in arms — enough to sabotage JT’s musical comeback on the charts!

What do U make of Brit being so keen to back Justin’s new music, y’all?? Are we on the right track with this closure theory?! Or is there something else to it?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]