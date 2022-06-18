Kardashians SLAMMED For Staging Fake 'Family Meeting'!

The Kardashian family never fails to find themselves in controversy…

It’s always been a popular argument among fans and haters alike — just how real is reality TV? Well, some very clever internet sleuths think they’ve found an answer — at least for Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In case you aren’t keeping up, Khloé Kardashian found herself in a yet another cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson last December when it came out that he was the father of another woman’s baby! He had sired the child in March 2021 — when they were apparently back together! The pair officially split (again) in June right after the final reunion episode of KUWTK.

In true Kardashian fashion, the fam filmed every part of the drama and aired it on their Hulu show. In the season finale, the Kardashian-Jenner family held a “family meeting” in which they intended to sit down with Khloé and talk to her about Tristan right after she found out the news. Or… was it right after?

Fans of the family were quick to point out some inconsistencies with the filming of the show — by digging up paparazzi photos of Kourtney and comparing her outfit! Yes, really!

The Kardashian-obsessives noticed that Kourtney was wearing the same outfit, along with the exact same manicure and everything, as she was when photographed in Malibu — in late JANUARY! Almost two whole MONTHS after Khloé found out the news! The scene was clearly intended to appear as though it was filmed as soon as Khloé found out what happened! But it was months later! Unless… Kourtney just decided to wear the same outfit and have the manicure as two months prior… but we doubt it.

(c) HULU/YouTubeThe internet became a madhouse when it was exposed that the “family meeting” had been staged with many social media users coming for the Kardashians and Hulu alike for being “inauthentic”.

One Reddit user commented on the situation, expressing their disappointment in the network:

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all. I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”

Clearly many people were disheartened by the discovery as the family is always reassuring their fans that their reality show is, in fact, reality. It would have made for better TV if we could have seen the genuine first reactions of the KarJenners!

This discovery is definitely going to be in the backs of our minds when the next season of The Kardashians comes out. It makes us wonder just how many events have been staged that we don’t know about (you know, the ones where Kourtney remembered to change into a new dress before filming)!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Have you caught any conflicting moments in the family’s reality show? Sound off in the comments (below)

